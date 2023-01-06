Veteran adult film star Afrocandy stirs reaction online with an old photo of herself when she was still living in Nigeria and was married

The ace pornstar also shocked many with a revelation she made in the caption of the throwback photo she shared, noting that she used to be married, and was even a good wife

In the photos shared by Afrocandy, she was dressed in the traditional Igbo George attire who goes to church religiously and had no iota of raunchy sexual tendencies

Ace Nigerian pornstar, Judith Chichi Okpara better known as Afrocandy, recently stirred queries amongst netizens and her fans with a throwback photo she shared on her page.

The controversial adult film star had taken to her page to share some old images of herself when she was still living in Nigeria and hadn't gone into the adult film industry.

Nigerian pornstar Afrocandy trends online after she reveals that she used to be married and was even a good wife when she was. Photo credit:@therealafrocandy

Judith, in the caption of the throwback image she shared, revealed that she was once married and used to be a very good wife that goes to church.

In the throwback images that Afrocandy shared, she was dressed in the traditional Igbo George attire like someone who was going to church on Sunday.

See throwback photos of Afrocandy dressed like a good wife who just got back from Sunday school service:

See how netizens reacted to Afrocandy's throwback photos when she was a good wife

@shirt_galaxy:

"Before you come join Illuminati."

@lucey_itz:

"ASHAWO DEY YOUR EYES SINCE."

@chris_zubis:

"Live your life, everybody is a sinner, na who do him own come out God they forgive self, many people here that have been commenting about repentance, na them watch p*rn pass so don’t judge ‍⚖️ only God knows best."

@the_african_child007:

"U need to link up with that n*gha Rico strong…. Make Una give us one madt scene."

@chizzy_mj:

"But mama your rich then and also look happy what went wrong."

@precious_swt1:

"Na some men Dey make us do thing kind things way we no won do, no body was born with bad girl vibes, but na emotional damage way some men cause to our life make some of us Dey do some kind things way we never wanted."

@petechrisy:

"What changed u? Where did ubget all the b*obs and baka. Na wa oo."

@patucheagwu:

"See how covered up you are, but now, na your s*x and naked videos we dey see everywhere. Anyways, it's your choice and you own the right to how you chose to live it."

