Former PSquare singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has opened up on the way forward between him and his brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P

Recall that the music duo have been in a series of back-and-forths since their reconciliation in 2021

In a recent interview, Rudeboy spoke on building his music brand and what fans should expect from him and his brother

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, a member of the defunct music PSquare has publicly declared never to perform or sing with his twin brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

Legit.ng previously reported that Rudeboy opened up about his relationship with his twin brother during an interview with Lagios City FM.

The Enjoyemnt crooner narrated how his twin had an inferiority complex about their music and allowed side talks to get to him.

In a recent interview with Wazobia FM, the newly married entertainer boldly confirmed that he would never sing or perform with his brother.

He, however, pointed out that although it was the same voice and physical embodiment, fans should love and support whoever they desire.

Buttressing his point further, he mentioned that nothing had changed from his side and that he would continue to explore his vocal talent.

Paul PSquare opens up on EFCC wahala

A previous interview with Paul Okoye, aka King Rudy, reveals that things don't seem well with the PSquare brothers.

The singer was recently on City FM, where he shared how things between him and his brother broke down completely barely two years after they reconciled their differences. Recall that Paul and Peter Okoye have only reconciled their differences after their five-year feud.

However, Paul's recent details shared during his chat with City FM suggest that things are worse between them now than ever.

Source: Legit.ng