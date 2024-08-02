Portable has lost a few followers on his Instagram account after he made several videos against the ongoing hunger protest

The singer had made some clips where he spoke against the hunger protest in Nigeria, he said people doing it were poor

After his last recording about the protest, a few people unfollowed him and promised not to visit his account again

It seemed controversial street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has met the wrath of his fans with a post making the rounds about him.

Legit.ng had reported that the music act made a recording and said that there was no protest in Sango, Ogun state, where he lives. He explained that when they used to demonstrate, the government still shunned them, so they decided to face their hustle.

Portable loses followers on IG after protest video.

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the 'Aza Man' crooner reportedly lost a hundred followers less than 12 hours after the video.

Fans had earlier boasted of unfollowing him when he made the video to show how Sango was very peaceful despite the challenges they were battling with.

They lived up to their threats, and more fans also promised to unfollow the Zeh Nation boss again.

Recall that Portable also made a video where he compared himself to Aliko Dangote. He said that protest was for the poor.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post on Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@lyonn_ade:

"Unfollowed as well !!! Good riddance to bad rubbish!!"

@international_hype_man_philzy:

"He deserves it."

@gid_eon202:

"Keep reporting and unfollowing him guys."

@itz_eberegal:

"Let me go and do mine too."

@wisdomjoe_:

"I unfollowed him yesterday, i hate nonsense and I don’t support wrong things especially in times like this."

@vikky__billz:

"Account wey him go still loose dey play."

@mr.belefu:

"What’s wrong with Nigerians sef? Let’s bring down this rebranded agbero page! Let’s tell him that we Nigerians made him."

@godso_oluwapmoney:

"We can do more better."

@playworld__ent:

"He knew one day he will be the downfall of his career."

@officialmullerrichi:

"Make sure you unfollow and report at the same time."

Portable helps accident victims

Legit.ng had reported that Portable was sighted after he helped some accident victims on his way along Abeokuta Lagos Express road.

In the clip, he was seen instructing people to put the wounded victims in a truck and take them to the hospital for treatment.

A man was heard applauding the singer as he questioned police officers, who couldn't rescue the victims.

