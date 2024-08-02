Singer Portable decided to address the individuals protesting against bad governance in Nigeria and he stated that they were jobless

According to the controversial music star, if the protesters want to share any idea with the government, they should do it from home

He added that they were lazy and would not want to work even when they were given jobs because they preferred to steal

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has said that he did not support the masses protesting against bad governance on the streets.

He said that some people use it to grab what belongs to others and cause mayhem.

Portable makes unpalatable claims about protesters. Image credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to him, these people are jobless and lazy and would not want to work even when offered jobs.

The music star, who is known for being controversial, said some people prefer to steal rather than work hard. Hence, he noted that anyone who has any grievances with the government should say it from their homes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians took to the streets on August 1 to protest against the economic hardship that has increased tremendously since the emergence of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

It is expected to end on August 10 nationwide.

Watch Portable's video below:

Reactions to Portable's video

Check out some of the comments about Portable's video below:

@mariaudenwachi:

"I can't believe I used to like this ill-mannered boy."

@iiezeala:

"Na Olamide I blame."

@sula_of_ibadan01:

"Who life don favor go think others no serious….no be ur fault, nah Olamide Poco I blame."

flexomolola1:

"Don’t blame him he doesn’t know the meaning of basic amenities."

@kelly__yoo:

"The most mumu celebrity in Nigeria."

@iam_k4:

"If no be Olamide, no garage you go dey this morning."

@jaccussherself

"This same guy that used to pickpocket. That was mercilessly beaten then too dey talk. Hmm."

@mz_potable:

"Even this one that bought a car on credit is talking. It is well."

Portable gets arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable was always in the news for one reason or another, and this time, it was because of his involvement with the police.

According to reports, the singer got arrested after he assaulted a police officer, this was days after his unpaid debt issue.

Video footage showed him at the police station as he was being interrogated for his offense and was moved to another section of the station.

Source: Legit.ng