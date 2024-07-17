Paul Okoye of Psquare has opened up after he was invited by the EFCC to their office as he shared some details

He stated that he had been cleared by the anti-graft agency as he was not a thief, he also shared how he makes his money

According to him, only good music pays his bills, fans took to the comment section to react to his post

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of Psquare better known as Rude Boy, has reacted in his Insta story after he was invited by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC).

The singer, who got married a few months ago, addressed fans with eagle eyes and stated that he was not a thief.

Paul Okoye reacts to EFCC's invitation. Photo credit @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

According to him, he has been cleared by the ant-graft agency, but he didn't give further details about the reason he was arrested by the agency.

Paul Okoye shares his source of wealth

In his reaction, he also mentioned his source of wealth. The father to be said that it was only good music that pay his bills.

The singer followed his Instagram post of his arrest with an update about his career.

Recall that the music act gave his wife a new whip a few days ago, some fans speculated that the agency was trying to know his source of money because the whip reportedly cost over N100 million.

See the post here:

Fans react to Paul Okoye's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Paul Okoye about his arrest. Here are some of the comments below:

@ginicah:

"Once you’re rich EFCC will have their eyes on you… it kept me questioning are they allergic to riches. Cos which kind country no want it citizens to grow tufiakwa."

@donstarzzy:

"Na only Igbo rich young men they are always after."

@amaraofthegoodlife:

"And Yahaya Bello is chilling…It is well."

@u.z.o.r.r:

"Polygamous man."

@tony_max_96:

"But it u tiff make them carry u , u be noise maker for internet."

@_1mind__:

"Key word “ good music “No lies."

@pretty_bella_of_lagos0:

"You go explain."

@italopapa:

"Make them Go kogi abeg jor."

@okenwaattend:

"Good music will always be evergreen."

@adams__gold:

"EFCC know wan see person get money again oh them no see government."

Paul Okoye advises men about relationships

Earlier, the singer gave his two cents to men about relationships and the kind of ladies to date.

In the post, he said since ladies are now concerned about dating rich men, men should also start chasing after rich ladies.

His post sparked mixed reactions among fans, who took to the comments section to air their views about it.

