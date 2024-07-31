Actress Nkechi Blessing is displeased with the way President Tinubu has been silent since the people decided to protest against his harsh economic policies

She stated that there was hunger in the land and that is why the people want to come out massively to tell him

The movie star noted that she was not being disrespectful but the President should suggest ways to cushion the hardship in the land

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has sent a message to President Bola Tinubu on the planned protest by the citizens beginning on August 1.

According to the role interpreter, the politician knows the people are coming out to air their grievances against the hardship in the country.

Hence, he should come out to speak to the citizens on what he was doing to make the situation better.

She stated that the Tinubu-led administration has made it difficult to classify the rich from the poor because the harsh economic situation has made the rich to start struggling financially.

The movie star said that she wasn't being disrespectful but Tinubu must address the grievances of the people as a father that he is.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nkechi's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Nkechi's video below:

@teeh_lyfstyle:

"Omo if you stand for mirror shout Pharaoh 3 times na Tinubu go appear."

@uvickky:

"He shouldn't talk to us like we are his children because we are not his children!"

@martinmoselle:

"Tinubu that dodged debate throughout his campaign? That’s why I was surprised people still support him."

@david_unamma:

"NBS have more sense than Akpabio, Wike, Asari and Bayo Onanuga put together."

@_freedahhh_:

"This protest must hold."

@throwbacknaijatvv:

"Thank you Nkechi for this one.. He is Too Big to Talk to Nigerians but instead using his Agberos to Scare people Away."

