Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has joined the numerous other voices calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the country publicly

In a clip shared online, Nkechi Blessing asked the president to speak to the Nigerian youths about how he plans to tackle the suffering in the land

The actress noted that this was the best thing for the president to do since he didn't want the youths to file out on the streets and start protesting

Movie star Nkechi Blessing has stirred conversations online with a recent clip she shared on her page addressing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nkechi Blessing used to be a massive fan of Jagaban and even claimed she once spoke to him on the phone.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing tells President Tinubu how he can stop the Aug 1st protest from happening. Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday/@asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

However, during the 2023 election, Nkechi Blessing declared her support for Peter Obi and the Labour Party.

In a recent clip shared on her page, Nkechi Blessing sent President Bola Tinubu a message ahead of a planned protest across the country on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

"Don't sabotage it, talk to us" - Nkechi Blessing

The Nollywood actress asked President Bola Tinubu to address the youths about his plans to lower food prices.

She also noted that the president should meet the youths halfway and not try to stop them from protesting.

Nkechi Blessing further stated that since the president doesn't want the protest to hold, he should share his plans to bring down the prices of foodstuffs and help the poor masses during this challenging period.

Watch Nkechi Blessing's video below:

Fans react to NBS's message to Tinubu

See some of the comments that trailed Nkechi Blessings message to President Tinubu:

@stanley_ontop:

"Toyin Abraham is in the best position to answer you NK. Shalom!"

@gbolahan701:

"Lion no dey born goat …. You always there for the masses too."

@happiness_vic:

"I love that you are not supporting your bf, you are a wise lady."

@_supertone:

"Preach nne,using your platform to voice out for the nation 💯 bless you."

@postman__0:

"First time Nkechi get sense."

@liveluvejess:

"Boyfriend say no protest, girlfriend say protest."

@peax_maker:

"Wetin your boyfriend talk before, abi he has sent you to re-speak on his behalf."

@da_real_king_raj:

"You get sense pass that your mugu boi friend I swear."

Nkechi Blessing unveils lover

Legit.ng had reported that NBS shared cute pictures of her younger lover with her fans.

She hinted that her lover was not a Yoruba man and added that he followed her to an event outside Lagos.

Blessing boasted that it was forever with him.

Source: Legit.ng