The increasing rate of food prices is not only affecting the poor, even the rich folks are now feeling the heat

Nollywood actress, Carolyna Hutchings, shared how she felt about the high cost of food prices after she went to the market

Due to the hardship in the land, Nigerians have decided to embark on a protest in August and the actress sent a warning to the protesters

Nollywood actress, Carolyna Hutchings, is not happy about the high cost of food items and she shared her experience when she went to the market recently.

Carolyna Hutchings speaks about the upcoming protest. Image credit: @carolynahutchings

Source: Instagram

The movie star bought a tuber of yam for N10k, a small paint bucket of tomatoes for N9k, and a bag of rice for N85k, among other items.

She said she felt sad as she bought the items and had to also buy them for her domestic staff. The role interpreter wondered how the masses were coping with the harsh economic situation in the country.

According to her, the present situation in the country is enough to cause damage to one's mental health and she noted that her fans could pour their hearts to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Carolyna speaks on the planned protest

Some Nigerians are planning to protest against hardship and bad governance from August 1 to 14 and Carolyn advised the protesters not to destroy personal properties.

She said everyone is feeling the pain and no influencer should be attacked for not speaking about the protest because everyone does not express emotions the same way. Furthermore, she suggested that dialogue is a peaceful way that can be adopted.

See Carolyna's post below:

Reactions to Carolyna's post

Some netizens have reacted to the actress' post. See some of the comments below:

@eyecandy_sis:

"She’s speaking for her paymasters na. What do you expect? Caroline should have known that the people who vandalize are the hoodlums hired by her paymasters to come disrupt peaceful protests. Sense dey far from her."

@thelma_cte:

"When these people talk like this you’d wonder if they didn’t see the End Sars protest. Protesters never destroyed properties. There will be stubborn people always."

@kinkinlash:

"Craze dey her head. Just talk say you dey fear to talk bad about Tinubu government."

@rossey__rose:

"Na hoodlums go run that nonsense. Governors are supposed to provide security sef to protect their citizens."

@vandysb11:

"Tell your APC Government not to hire thugs to kill people and destroy properties."

Carolyna Hutchings mourns Queen Elizabeth

Legit.ng earlier reported that Carolyna had also mourned the late Queen Elizabeth on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the socialite revealed that she named her daughter after the British monarch.

Carolyna’s eulogy to the late queen stirred a series of mixed reactions on social media as some fans shared their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng