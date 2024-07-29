Nigerian comic and singer Oluwadolarz recently opened up about his entire family being skit makers and content creators

During a conversation with Legit.ng, Oluwadolarz shared how he left music to start doing content creation and how he brought his entire family into the business

He also revealed during the conversation that his mum had always been a Nollywood actress and how she started the rap battle between her and Ghanaian radio personality Big Ivy

Nigerian comic, skit maker, and musician Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, aka Oluwadolarz, recently shared how his career as a content creator started and how he got his entire family involved.

He also spoke about his younger brother, Tope, one of the most famous in the Dolarz family, which includes his mum, younger sister, and wife.

Content creator Oluwadolarz opens up about his relationship with Intelligent Tope and he no makes skits. Photo credit: @oluwadolarz/@intelligenttope

Leaving music for comedy

During the conversation, Oluwadolarz shared how his career as an entertainer started. He noted that he began as a rapper/singer, but at the time, too many people were trying to get into music, which was ultra-competitive. Here's his story:

"I started out as a singer/rapper but at the time upcoming plenty pass fans. Everybody wanted to turn into a musician, rapper or something. It was at this point I re-calibrated and decided to pursue a different career. You shooting my contents with my mum's phone. At the time I didn't even have my own phone."

Dolarz shared how his mum joined him and became a content creator.

"My has always been an entertainer. Many people don't know but she was an actress and used to work in Nollywood. But her big break came in 2022 when she entered into a rap battle with Ghanaian radio personality, Big Ivy. I would write the lines and she drops the bars and that was it."

Where is Tope?

Oluwadolarz also opened up on why he had to remove his younger brother Tope from the limelight as a content creator and allow him to be the child he was.

"Tope is currently in school. I decided to take out of the business because I don't want to take his childhood away from him. I want him to have a regular childhood experience. Enjoy what it feels like to be a child, because at some point he begining to think he was an adult and I don't want something that would affect him later in life. So I had to make that tough decision."

My issues with Layi Wasabi

The content creator also spoke about the alleged rift between him and Layi Wasabi. He shared what he thinks of the tall man and his style of comedy:

"I actually don't see what happened between me an Layi as an issue. I just felt that he might be busy. Really I don't have any issues with him. What happened is just normal industry one or two saga."

"I was one of the first lucky ones" - Oluwadolarz

Dolarz also tried to clear the air about an interview he had earlier in the year, in which he talked about content creators who used to live with him and how he values helping young creators beat the system.

"There was a time in the industry when there was no money. I was one of the lucky ones that could afford to stay on the Island, which was why I stretched a helping hand to my other colleagues to stay with me and learn the ropes like I did for Lord Lamba."

The difference between showbiz and entertainment

During the conversation, Oluwadolarz talked about how lucrative the skit-making industry is while explaining the difference between Showbiz and just being an entertainer.

He said:

"You can be a content creator and not make a dime from it if you don't know what you're doing. Just as well as you can be very very rich from it. You have to be careful and know which you want to be. You've to watch out, you can make money from it."

