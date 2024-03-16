Skit maker and singer Oluwadolarz has opened up about how his colleagues in the industry refused to work with him

He made this statement during a podcast with Echooroom, and he picked on skit maker Layi Wasabi who initially assured him but later disappointed him

According to him, there is no love in the industry and despite not being supported, he still supported other

Popular Nigerian comedian, skit maker, and singer Ogunleye Babatunde Olamide, aka Oluwadolarz, has lamented how he was not given support from his colleagues when he wanted to release his Extended Play (EP).

Oluwadolarz recalls how Layi Wasabi, others refused to promote his EP. Image credit: @oluwadolarz, @layiwasabi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a podcast with Echooroom, the funnyman said that there were some people he reached out to for a collaboration but they ghosted him.

When he contacted skit maker Layi Wasabi, he assured him that he wouldcollaborate with him but after that time, he didn't get any response from him again. Despite several attempts to reach out, he was ghosted.

Layi is mostly known for acting as a lawyer in his skits and some people jokingly said that he was busy settling some court cases. That was why he was ghosting Oluwadolarz.

The singer noted that despite not getting support from his colleagues, he still assisted them what they needed after that incident.

Check out the video of Oluwadolarz speaking on less support on the podcast below:

Reactions trial Oluwadolarz's statement on Layi

Several people have reacted to Oluwadolarz's claim that Layi Wasabi and others ghosted him when he needed a collaboration with them. Check out some of their reactions below:

@jayselfpaidd:

"His comedy is intellectual, it won’t work with your wack script."

@tufab:

"Person wey be ghost for Anikulapo. Expect am not to ghost you."

@dartcuties:

"Everyone saying their content does not align, cool bit what happens to replying and letting him know he won’t be available? Once you people like someone you will always be biased with your judgment."

@wallpaperplace:

"He’s very busy with court cases & divorce settlements, he will soon get to your case file."

@healthertainer:

"Maybe you messaged him when he was a ghost in Anikulapo."

@theycallmeprettyomaa:

"This is exactly why he ghosted you because your mouth no dey stay one place."

@thedrdonald:

"Should we tell them how many people you ghosted, Dollarz?"

@ugochi__n:

"Layi does not do your kind of comedy abeg. Leave him in his lane! You people and your razz scripts."

@kallykuhn:

"Same thing Maraji did to Taaoma...now who's bigger? Pride without money."

@soloblinkz:

"Lol, don't mind him maybe he's in court attending to some case."

@oyin_blinkz:

"Layi dey court dey battle Osuporu case."

Oluwadolarz buys new Lexus ride

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oluwadolarz was thanking God for his latest acquisition.

The funnyman shared photos of his new Lexus SUV whip on Twitter and declared that it is a new era for him.

His followers on Twitter have showered him with congratulatory messages over the ride and commended him greatly for it.

Source: Legit.ng