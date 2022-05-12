Popular Instagram comedian and skit maker, Olamide Babatunde Ogunleye better known as Oluwadolarz is thanking God for his latest acquisition

The funnyman shared photos of his new Lexus SUV whip on Twitter and declared that it is a new era for him

His followers on Twitter have showered him with congratulatory messages over the ride and commended him greatly for it

Nigerian comedian, Olawadolarz has joined his colleagues who are proud owners of luxury Lexus rides.

The funnyman took to his Twitter page to make the announcement and thanked God for the latest addition as he posed with the new ride in a series of photos.

Oluwadolarz opined that the new ride is the beginning of a new are for him and his fans have joined him in the celebration.

Olawadolarz gets new Lexus. Credit: @_Oluwadolarz

Source: Twitter

He captioned the post as:

"Thank God I just bought a new whip New Era."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Oluwadolarz

Social media users across the country have trooped into Oluwadolarz Twitter handle to congratulate him on the new ride and showered him with lovely messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tizmix1:

"I’m deeply sorry if this question is bad I no understand nah comedy skit dey buy cars build house for una or another thing ‍♀️‍♀️because am confuse small skit bens don land o ga ooooo. Congrats anyways."

Symplybeejay:

"When I wan start doing my own skits like this? Congratulations o Oluwadolarz."

Nosamudiana1:

"Make we start shooting tomorrow. Content don full head! mesef must buy car. Congratulations."

Abduljoe11:

"Congratulations bro, but one day one day we go know how skit makers dey make money. Because I no understand una.. small thing house in Lekki and new car."

Adelanbe:

"Congratulations comrade, you don try."

