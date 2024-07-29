Nigerian music executive and Tiwa Savage’s former husband, Teebillz, buzzed the internet with a conversation he had with their son Jamil

Teebillz shared a screenshot of the video call he had with the 9-year-old, who questioned why he wasn’t participating in the ongoing Olympics

His response to Jam Jam’s question left many in fits of laughter as they admired the little one’s thoughts

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage's ex and music executive Tunji Balogun, aka Teebillz’s son Jamil, trended online following the question he asked his father recently.

Teebillz revealed that he had a video call conversation with the 9-year-old when he asked why he was not participating in the ongoing Olympics in Paris or a member of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

However, Teebillz’s response to his son spurred reactions online. He noted that even though he wasn’t an international sports star, he was good enough to woe the Afrobeats diva into marrying him.

See the post between father and son below:

Teebillz spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online

datswasup:

"Today on Kids ask the darndest things… it’s his response for me."

g8naturecare_beautyhub:

"I just like how this two co parent with no drama."

mista_okiki:

"Me telling my son I used to be a better footballer than Messi."

mayboii_zona:

"Teebillz still loves tiwa.. if he isn’t married, I’m sure they’d get back later on in life."

pwetycherish:

"Yes because if you’re that great you should be at the Olympics."

tunedey__gram:

"He didn’t even answer the question yet."

mariez_official:

"Don't decieve the boy."

