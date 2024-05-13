Skit-maker-turned-rapper Oluwadolarz has joined the ongoing rap war between Nigeria and Ghana

The rap beef was started by veteran Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, and it has stirred responses from former DMW stars Dremo, Magnito and now Oluwadolarz

Oluwadolarz has released a diss track dedicated to Sarkodie, and the flow, bars on it were brutal

The rap between Nigerian rappers and Ghanaian Hip-Hop artists has taken a new turn as skit-maker-turned-rapper Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, aka Oluwadolarz, joins the fray.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ghanaian music superstar Sarkodie recently called out Davido, Wizkid and other Nigerian artists.

Davido's artist Dremo was the first to respond, but more Nigerian lyricists have jumped on the beef led by Oluwadolarz.

The diss track dropped by the content creator turned rapper was brutal, and it was almost as if he came for blood.

"Ur career is now ur ex" - Oluwadolarz

In the diss track, Oluwadolarz spoke about Sarkodie's crashed relationship with Yvonne Nelson and why he could not keep things between himself and the delectable actress.

Dolarz also had a few things to say about Sarkodie's dying music career and why he decided to call out Nigerian artists who are doing ten times better than he is.

This is not the first time someone from the Dolarz family has been in a rap battle with a Ghanaian artist.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Mummy Dolarz and Ghanaian rapper Big Ivy were locked in a mortal rap battle of supremacy a few years back.

Watch Oluwadolarz diss track tearing Sarkodie apart:

Netizens react to Oluwadolarz diss track

Here are some of the comments that trailed it Oluwadolarz's comment dissing Sarkodie:

@iamnasboi:

"Wetin sarkodie really do us?"

@abayomi_alvin:

"Egbon Sakordie,they are calling you here…they said you have bought market…"

@official_whity77:

"Ghana still better pass Nigeria my brother."

@bryteyourworld:

"Na Wa o I no know say Oluwadolarz Dey sing o."

@whaleswavy:

"Na mummy dollarssss write these bars."

@roland_struts:

"Sark bragged and got dragged."

@abayomi_alvin:

"Na Grammy remain for you like this my bro!"

@ife_luv12:

"This is sick."

@boi_malik__:

"Kaiii Oluwadolarz Too Bad no cap!!!!!!"

@beegjunior:

"Dollars oooooooo your own even sweet pass dremo own make we no lie."

@one_ozain:

"Music is your ex is Yvonne Nelson was your career."

@classic_actor:

"Dam!!! Cancel that Dremo own first, na for later things, we no go use rapper for them, na content creators we go use start."

Source: Legit.ng