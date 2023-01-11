Nigerian skit maker Mummy Dolarz has dropped another rap cover video and it is amazing, to say the least

Mummy Dolarz in the new rap cover rendered some hard bars while featuring her two sons and skit makers Oluwadolarz and Tope

Many Nigerian celebrities, as well as her fans and followers, who watched the rap video couldn’t help but rate her talent highly

Popular skit maker Oluwaseun Adebisi Adeyemi better known as Mummy Dolarz has left many talking after she dropped a new rap cover which comes with a video featuring her two sons Oluwadolarz and Tope.

In the video, Mummy Dolarz could be seen showing off some naira notes as she rapped about being focused on making money while dropping some rap bars.

Mummy Dolarz drops new rap cover. Credit: @mummydolarz @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

The video was posted by Oluwadolarz, and in the caption, he described her as the Queen of rap.

See the video below:

Celebrities, fans hail Mummy Dolarz over new rap video

Legit.ng capture some of the reactions, see them below:

iambarzini:

"It makes me happy to see you and your siblings carry your mom along in this shared vision. God bless you guys main main ❤️.":

nickie_dabarbie

"Ahahhh Dollarz I want to marry your mummy o she’s too good ‍❤️."

abayomi_alvin:

"It’s all about the money men…"

iamtrinityguy:

"Make donjazzy sign our mummy nah ❤️❤️❤️I love it ."

jiganbabaoja:

"Now this is lovely ."

hopeszn07:

"Ewa so music industry di ile awon osinwin."

ceobabsmotors_:

"Nice one mummy 8/10."

nairalee0001:

"Meeeeeehn mom de rap no be small brooo✌️."

realflowerboy1:

"Commot your verse give her the song ."

keezynasion:

"You aren’t talking money then I’ll call you later."

kmcee1:

"Wow too clean ."

firxtladyy:

"Whatttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt... This one too enter."

sammyinventions:

"A TOWN HALL DIFFERENT ."

mc_warri001:

"Mommy dolarz Sabi Sha ... flows ."

mosessmax:

"Mummy don collect song! ."

Mummy Dolarz replies Big Ivy's 'Mama Naira' song

Legit.ng reported that the rap battle between Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz and Ghana's Ivy Adjimah, aka Big Ivy, trended online.

What started as a Mother’s Day tribute from budding Ghanaian rapper Cj Biggerman to his mother, Big Ivy, became a full-blown beef for the big mamas who call themselves the mothers of rap music.

On August 1 2022, Mummy Dolarz released a diss rap again after Big Ivy countered her diss rap against her.

