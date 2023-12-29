Famous songstress Tiwa Savage has candidly admitted to her intense admiration for her colleague, Flavour

The Afrobeats queen made this confession on her social media account, expressing her fascination with Flavour's sound and style

While at that, Tiwa went on to inquire about the Highlife singer's upcoming performances in Lagos

Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, best known as Tiwa Savage, has made known her crush for her colleague Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, best known as Flavour.

The mother of one confessed her obsession with the highlife singer on her Instagram story channel.

Tiwa asked followers if they knew when the singer would be playing in Lagos, as she further divulged her obsession.

The 43-year-old disclosed her fondness for Flavour's music and style.

The indigenous Igbo star saw Tiwa's Instagram story and reposted it on his page.

See his post below:

