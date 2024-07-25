The South East Youth Development for Good Governance and Better Development (SEYDGGBD) has urged youths in the Southeast region to abstain from the planned August 1st nationwide protest

Abuja, FCT—A stakeholders forum from the Southeast region, South East Youth Development for Good Governance and Better Development (SEYDGGBD), has appealed to youths in the zone to abstain from the planned August 1st nationwide protest.

The group, which comprises political figures from different political parties, professionals, businessmen and women, emerging leaders, students, and Diasporans, made its position known after an emergency meeting in Abuja on Thursday, July 25.

The motives of protest organisers questioned

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the group's national coordinator, Henry Ejiofor, advised the people of the region to exercise caution.

Ejiofor highlighted recent developments in the region, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's assent to the South East Development Commission Bill and the commissioning of Abia Power Projects, which will provide 24-hour electricity supply to Abia state.

Ejiofor said the bill assented to by the president will amplify the commitment to the real rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Southeast 54 years after the Civil War.

He, therefore, urged the region not to "repay good with evil".

"We are discouraging our kinsmen against the protest because most of the sponsors are faceless and quiet, unlike other protests that the organizers are known.

"Again, we do not know the real intention of the organizers, therefore, we will not support violent protest that can lead to the loss of lives of our hardworking brothers and sisters as a result of the protest," the statement partly read.

The group also acknowledged the efforts of the region's governors and individuals in securing Nnamdi Kanu's freedom and urged Nigerians to give President Tinubu time to implement his policies.

Protest will only cause harm

The statement warned that the protest could result in deaths, distract governments, and exacerbate hunger and livelihood losses.

The forum urged Nigerians, especially South-easterners, to exercise caution and not allow faceless individuals to use them for unknown purposes.

Tinubu begs youths to shelve protest

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has asked youths who planned to embark on nationwide protests against hunger and hardship to reconsider.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this after a meeting with the president on Tuesday, July 23.

Idris cited President Tinubu as saying that measures are already ongoing to address the challenges and all their concerns.

