Famous Nigerian socialite and nightclub owner Cubana Chiefpriest has once again voiced out his lamentations about the state of things in the Southeast

In a post shared on his social media handle, Chiefpriest called for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

He noted that the release of Nnamdi Kanu was the only thing that would help restore peace in the Southeast and make it easier for security forces to fish out the regular criminals

Socialite, nightclub owner and serial entrepreneur Pascal Okechukwu Chibuike, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has joined millions of other Nigerians in calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Chiefpriest made his call in a lengthy post on his social media handle. He lamented about the state of things in the Southeastern part of the country.

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chierpriest has sent FG a special message as begged for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He noted that there is no need to hide the dire state of things in Igboland because the region is on the verge of total collapse.

The businessman lamented the Monday sit-at-home, which has been going on for years in the region in protest of Nnamdi Kanu's detention.

Chiefpriest talks about fleeing his country home

The nightlife boss revealed in his post that he last visited his country home nearly four years ago.

He begged President Tinubu to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which he noted was the only way for peace to return to the Southeast and end the scourge of insecurity terrorising the region.

Read Cubana Chiefpriest's full statement below:

Netizens react to Chiefpriest's call for Kanu's release

Here are some of the comments that trailed Cubana Chiefpriest's call:

@believing_drew:

"VDM done cast una hypocrisy now you guys are remembering Nnamdi Kanu."

@egombute_global7:

"You are close to your state governor. Tell him to talk to the president."

@obaksolo:

"Good Plea 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️ But Nnamdi Kanu shouldn’t hold a whole Easterns to Ransom."

@lalegendedekiriku:

"Na now ur medulla don begin function well. I give u props for this though Nwanne."

@officialfadafada:

"Respect Bro, Dear Imolite Do You Know What It Take For Cp To Put Up This Post, Only If You All Know. Its Time We Us To Come Together And Stop Fighting Our Own, And Focusing On The Real Enemies Out There."

@tessugar_77:

"VDM....God go bless for being the spark plug."

@felafrank:

"I really believe Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be released but not because of what you highlighted. No government should bow to a terrorist group. I also noticed that not once did you mention IPOB or ESN in your comment."

@mazi_hrock_:

"But your Oga is the boss behind the whole Mazi Nnamdi Kanu arrest.. Talk to him.."

@ricch_soma:

"Good evening sir, I thought you're a good friend to Hope Uzodinma. He can be of help. Talk to him. Mazi nnamdi has suffered for years now. He's somebody's husband, son and father."

Chiefpriest’s son Obinna descends on dad’s food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trended online a while where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while devouring multiple plates of rice.

Source: Legit.ng