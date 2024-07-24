Nigerian actress Nancy Isime has come under fire on social media over an upcoming movie she featured in

The movie star shared a series of photos of herself wearing a hijab and niqab during a robbery scene in the film

A Muslim woman, Sister Adiba, took to social media to address the matter, and she raised mixed reactions over what she had to say

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has sparked an online discussion after sharing photos of herself wearing a hijab and niqab for a robbery scene in a movie.

The movie star shared photos from an upcoming movie, and in the snaps, she appeared to be playing an armed robber.

Nancy Isime dragged over hijab and niqab photos for robbery scene.

Source: Instagram

In the photos shared on her official Instagram page, Nancy and others wore long black hijabs and niqabs on their faces while being armed with big guns.

The snap was taken in front of what appeared to be a bank, hinting that it was a robbery.

See Nancy Isime’s photos below:

Muslim woman drags Nancy Isime

Shortly after Nancy’s post went up, her comment section was overrun by comments from some people who disagreed with the concept. A Muslim woman, Sister Adiba Hayah also took to her TikTok page to make a video on the matter.

According to Adiba, Nancy had disrespected her religion of Islam and everything she represented. The lady noted that the hijab and niqab were not meant for perpetrating evil acts because it was not a costume.

She said:

“You have disrespected me, my religion and everything that I represent. The Niqab is not a costume, you do not use it to represent unspeakable things in the society. There are other things you could use, you chose to use the niqab. Before you come under this post to throw tantrums and tell me it is no business of mine to make a review about this, you should see this. My issue with the use of hijab and niqab in what obviously looks like a robbery scene, that makes no sense. Hijab is not a costume, it should not be used for such.”

Speaking further, Adiba noted that Nigeria has been facing a lot of problems, including hate and tribal wars. She then asked Nancy why she wanted to add religious war to the mix. The Muslim woman wondered why boundaries could not be maintained instead of constantly disrespecting people’s faiths just to promote a source of income.

Adiba said that other face coverings could have been used for a robbery scene instead of a hijab and niqab.

In her words:

“We are going through a lot already in Nigeria, there’s too much hardship and we have too much hate and tribal problems in Nigeria. Why would you want to introduce religious war? Why can’t you maintain boundaries instead of consistently trying to disrespect people’s faith just because you want to promote what brings food to your table? There are many alternative face coverings that could be used in this scene instead of the niqab and the hijab. This is not just another costume or fashion attire, it is an identity, a symbol of modesty and a representation of somebody’s faith.”

The Muslim woman further expressed her frustration about non-Muslims using Islamic clothing in negative ways. She said:

“I am sick and tired of constantly seeing the people who do not share the same values as we do use this outfit in a despicable way for their own selfish interest to promote immorality and bad image for Muslims and those who adorn themselves with it. You people have chosen to defame, diminish and belittle the entire character of Muslim women around the world for a costume that can be improvised. When is this going to stop?”

See her video below:

Reactions to Nancy Isime’s hijab photos

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians about what Sister Adiba had to say about Nancy Isime’s hijab robbery photos. Some netizens dragged the Muslim woman and claimed she was doing too much. Others noted that Asake also shot a music video in a church. Read reactions below:

davies_makeover:

“Sister abeg rest! When asake used the church who said anything? Wo rest.”

chunkyteddy_:

“Abeg rest. When they use rev father and rev sisters with alter boys regalia, nobody go complain. Rest in the name of whatever it is you are representing.”

superdivazee:

“To be honest but you pple will not be honest. U can shoot movies,skit and whatever without using religious wears as costume. Islam or Christianity whichever. Show some respect. U don’t have to believe in it but don’t disrespect pple who do. Don’t come under this comment to type rubbish I go curse ur mama and ur papa.”

Euniceis_bae:

“Rest abeg....you take things too serious jare.”

Bisoladeniran:

“This is so pathetic. This is just a piece of cloth design that will not be rapturable at the end of the day. Do you think all these things matter to God? Your true faith and worship is your service to God and humanity, not some piece of fabric that will get destroyed along with the things of this world. God!”

Usmanzahra😍:

“Why must she use hijab and niqob this is so disrespectful to our religion.”

UB Designs:

“It doesn't make sense at all.”

Sek2ma_eveentandcatering:

“This is totally wrong thanks for speaking up.”

User7314677068580:

“This is an intentional attempt to disrespect our religion.”

