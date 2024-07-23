Aside from being a talented singer, Tei has found a way to make her fans and colleagues laugh at intervals

She revealed that she was in the United Kingdom and warned about the high rate of insecurity in the area

The music star was advised to hire a bouncer and she stated that the charges were quite expensive and she couldn't throw her money like that

Singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni, was in a funny mood as she shared why she cannot take the advice of getting a bodyguard.

She had earlier noted that when she got to the United Kingdom, she was warned that her designer chain necklace could be stolen. Also, she was told there were stabbers around the town.

The Billionaire crooner shared the news and added that she wasn't ready to be stabbed. Her fans advised her to get a bouncer and she shared what it would cost her.

According to her, a bouncer would collect 500 pounds for a day which is about N1m when she used the conversion rate of N2,090 per dollar.

She hilariously said that if she gave that amount to one of her aunties, the woman would turn to a soldier for her. The music star added that she was not Osama Bin Laden who would need much protection.

Furthermore, she said the Lord was her shepherd and God would protect her everywhere she went. Besides, she would hit the gym to get a bouncer-like body.

Fans react to Teni's video

Several fans of the singer have shared their take on the video. See some of the comments below:

@deejayneptune:

"It’s not even funny anymore."

@thelaragaruba:

"The Lord is my Shepherd, nobody fit shepherd me like my shepherd…I love this."

@its_magekboi:

"Bouncers in Nigeria shaking their heads right now as they hear daily pay for bouncer abroad."

@seabreezebarz:

"Teniola, you can afford it na. It's to keep you safe o make them no go comot your kidney."

@epianoh:

"You no need bouncer jhor. Dem no fear makanaki? What is a knife in the UK?"

