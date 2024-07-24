A young Nigerian lady has sparked emotional reactions on social media after lamenting over her condition

In a video, she revealed that she was a graduate who had no job, no savings, no partner, and was still living with her parents

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to encourage her

A viral video shared on TikTok sparked an outpouring of emotional support for a young Nigerian graduate struggling to find her standing in life.

The touching clip captured her frustration as she reflected on her challenges after leaving school.

Graduate unable to find job, partner

The female graduate, identified as @dior.debs on TikTok, shared her emotional state in a candid video, revealing her struggles with unemployment, financial instability, and a lack of direction.

She expressed feelings of hopelessness, stating that she was still living with her parents and had no idea what to do with her life.

In her words:

"Me on a Friday night thinking about how I am a graduate with no job, no savings, no plans, no partner, still living in my parents house with absolutely no idea what to do with my life. This is not a joke guys. At this point, I don't even know how to do it."

Reactions as graduate laments over sad condition

The TikTok video touched many users, who flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and support.

@Obajimi Alabi asked:

"What's your discipline? And what state are you currently in?"

@Jayb said:

"Can you get a PC, a Writing Journal, pen and internet. I will provide you resources 4 free on how to build a career in tech. Data analytics tho."

@amimi.ng said:

"Got out of NYSC in January year, got a job in March this year. Remote Job that was paying 6 figures. Pay wasn't bad not until I was even paid atal."

@Blessing Veronica said:

"My dear don't think oh. You'll be fine. I'm not living with my parents but omo everywhere ti red."

@Osman T Korom said:

"No plans, no partner at all, at least have some plans for ya self, you better start doing business, any kinda good business. You really need help."

@Mfonabasi added:

"Story of my life right now. No phone too, Na my mama phone I still dey use."

Unemployed lady laments after relocating to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her sad ordeal since she relocated to Canada, making her question her choices.

The lady revealed on TikTok that she has been job hunting since the moment she stepped into Canada, but it has been fruitless.

