DMW label boss Davido has dropped a new video for his signee Logos Olori's single 'Jaye Lo'

This comes after the initial video for Jaye Lo sparked controversies among Muslims in the country

The new video comes with a different storyline, as the controversial part seemed to have been removed completely

Nigerian music star David Adeleke 'Davido' has finally bowed to pressure as he dropped new visuals for his signee Logos Olori's new single 'Jaye Lo' on Friday, August 11.

The new video comes weeks after Davido sparked controversies from the Muslim community in the country, who repeatedly dragged him over a religious scene in the video.

Davido drops new'Jaye Lo' music video. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

It was so intense that popular Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu joined the number of Muslims who berated Davido over the controversial video.

The DMW boss has now dropped a new video for the single, devoid of any religious scene.

Sharing a snippet of the new video on his social media timeline, Davido wrote in his caption

"The official visuals to @logosolori Jaye Lo single Out Now!!! 30BG let’s run it up!!! This video too swag abeg!! Olori Gbemidebe :fire::fire::fire:2.0 ACTIVATED"

Watch the new video below:

Netizens react as Davido drops new video for Jaye Lo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many queried the DMW boss for deleting the previous video.

See some of the comments below:

TheoAbuAgada:

"Bring back the one you deleted. I don’t like this one. How could you fold OBO? I’m disappointed ."

isthatUW/:

"Old one is better."

blaccmajek:

"Dem don comot my favorite scene, so no fight today?"

iamAbiodunAA:

"The first one is better sha, idk idk idk ‍♂️."

dujarr_din:

"I hope say na the old one... Continue dey press nekkks."

iam_haduraa:

"Enemies of peace fit come say why he mention alhamdulilah for the song."

Davido reacts after being called out for disrespecting Muslims

Legit.ng reported that Davido trended for a few days because he posted a new music video online.

Former presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, criticised the singer, noting that the music video wrongfully depicts Islam.

Bashir and many other Muslim social media influencers have demanded that Davido take down the video, noting that it is a blatant disrespect of their religion.

The DMW boss finally broke his silence and responded to the calling out with a cheeky message on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng