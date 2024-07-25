The rate at which trolls attack celebs is not ending anytime soon as a former BBNaija housemate, Alex Unusual, became the latest target

A netizen demanded that she join the league of married women and noted that he used another account after she blocked him in the first one

She stated that she did not block him while informing him that his mates were dead and he would see her success

Actress and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Alexandra Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual, replied to a troll after he asked her to get married.

The netizen said the movie star blocked him on his other social media account but he used another one to message her.

In her response, she said the troll's mates were dead and he would be alive to watch her shine and add to her numbers.

Besides, the former reality star said she did not block the troll and added that the troll would join those whom she would use to make money.

As they traded words online, some netizens wondered why a woman's achievements are narrowed to her ability to get married.

See Alex and the troll's words in the slides below:

Reactions to the drama

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on BBNaija's Alex and the troll's drama below:

@shantelbaby_:

"Allow people to live their life in peace."

@percksss__:

"When did marriage become a woman’s ultimate goal in life? I wonder what some of you think! It’s sickening."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"For me, marriage is somehow bondage. I see nothing special about marriage."

@teensgram_afrika:

"In 2024, still using marriage to shame people? This same marriage that people who rushed into it are already rushing out from it."

@halimafoods:

"Leave people alone, marriage isn’t an achievement."

@micheal___x:

"Bro can we all stop the habit of marriage-shaming people? Especially towards ladies. This marriage thing has no expiry date. Allow people to do things at their own pace."

Alex Unusual returns to social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that after nearly four months away from social media, Alex Unusual had returned.

The former reality TV star shared a post on her social media handle, addressing the allegations about her being one of comedian AY Makun's mistresses.

In the post, Alex spoke about cyberbullying and all of the attacks that were sent her way amidst the divorce of AY Makun and his wife, Mabel.

