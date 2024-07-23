Senator Godswill Akpabio has cleared the air on claims of dating prominent figures in Nollywood

On Tuesday, July 23, the Senate president stated that he had only one wife and was satisfied with her

Akpabio also noted that he had four beautiful girls and prayed for the progress of the girl-child in Nigeria

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has reacted to claims of dating popular female celebrities in Nigeria and having multiple wives.

Senate President Akpabio reacts to reports of him having multiple side chicks in Nollywood. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria

Legit.ng recalls that a blog made a list of some top female celebrities, including Nigerian actress Dakore Egbuson Akande, and claimed that they were former side chicks of Akpabio.

The blog also noted that Nigerian actress Ini Edo and popular hair vendor Wanneka were romantically involved with the Senate President.

Interestingly, Dakore debunked every claim of dating Akpabio and reminded fans that she was a happily married woman. She also said she would be taking legal action and offering a N5 million reward to anyone who could provide concrete evidence of her alleged connection to the Senate president.

On the other hand, Ini Edo, ignored the rumours and took to her social media page to share some adorable images of herself.

Akpabio refutes claims of having "side chicks"

But addressing the controversial matter on the floor of the Red Chamber on Tuesday, July 23, Akpabio denied the claims that he had “numerous girlfriends”.

Akpabio noted that he was being insulted by Nigerians for comments he made last week suggesting that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was speaking “like she was in a night club.”

"In the course of talking to one on my distinguished sisters that se should speak whenever she is recognised, the social media went agog. I'm not on social media but my wife called me that people got angry, they published her number and said people should occupy her. So she received over three thousand phone calls a day.

"And then I tried to put on one of my phones, I realise it was in the public, in fact, the phone crashed after about three hours. The communication I had with my colleague, Senator Natasha was totally misunderstood. Instead of taking if for the nature of what we said, they went into private abuses, I don't want to say what they did to me. What they did to me I don't merit it.

"In my tradition, we marry only one wife. So, they listed so many wives on social media and at the end it will look as if the senate president had or has so many wives. Indeed, I have only one wife and I'm satisfied with that one. And she is a beautiful and loving woman."

Watch the video below as Akpabio denies claims of having multiple side chicks in Nollywood:

Akpabio apologises to Natasha over nightclub remark

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has apologised to his colleague, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over his nightclub comment.

Akpabio, on the floor of the Red Chamber, noted that he had respect and high regard for women.

He said:

“Distinguished Senator Natasaha, I want to apologise to you. If you felt offended.”

