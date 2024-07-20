Mavin star Rema's name now comes up whenever a conversation about the top artiste in the Nigerian music industry pops up

Following the release of his HEIS album, Rema has included himself in the top four, which include Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid

The Calm Down star's records sure speak for him; Legit.ng in this article lists some of the singer's achievements in the last year

Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has established himself as a recognised Nigerian name in the music industry both in and outside the country.

At 24, Rema has moved on from being compared with his peers, such as Fireboy DML, Omah Lay, and Oxlade, among others, to being compared to the big three: Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.

Rema also recently made headlines after he stated that it was no longer the big three but the 'big 4' as he includes himself among the best. He does have reasons to brag!

Aside from dropping his HEIS album in 2024, Rema has achieved several feats in the last year.

Legit.ng in this article shares six of Rema's big wins in the last year; read them below

1. Rema reportedly paid N4.5 billion to perform in Indian

The Mavin signee made headlines in July after reports emerged on the Nigerian space that he had been paid N4.5 billion to perform at Indian billionaire Ambani's son's wedding.

After the news went viral, videos of Rema's thrilling wedding guests with his song in India emerged, confirming that he was paid to perform. The amount, however, has not been confirmed.

2. Rema performed at the Ballon d’Or

In October 2023, Rema was recognised by the football world as he graced one of the popular events among footballers, the 'Ballon d'Or.'

The Nigerian talent graced the big stage with an impressive rendition of his viral track, “Calm Down,” leaving football stars in the audience captivated all through his performance.

This made him the first Nigerian artiste to perform at such a global event.

3. Rema becomes a Jordan ambassador

In November 2023, the Mavin label youngster caused uproar online after announcing his big deal with Michael Jordan's Jumpman collection.

Rema, who was 23 at the time, revealed he had been selected to become Michael Jordan's latest ambassador for the Jumpman collection.

Sharing the good news on X, Rema wrote:

"I'm now with the Jordan family at age 23, the irony. @Jumpman23 #Ambassador'

4. Rema sold out the O2 Arena

Perhaps his biggest moment in one year. In November, Rema became the youngest African artist to sell out the prestigious O2 Arena at 23.

He also joined colleagues like Wizkid, Burna Davido, and Asake, who have also sold out the arena.

One of the highlights of Rema's performance at the O2 was his bringing the full Benin tradition to the stage.

5. Rema performs at NBA All-Star playoffs

In February 2023, the Rave Lord, as fans also call him, was among the three Nigerian superstars who performed at the National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Stars game.

Aside from Rema, the other two Nigerians were Grammy-winner Burna Boy and Oscar-nominated singer Tems.

6. Rema gets a 3X RIAA Platinum certification

In August 2023, Rema's hit song Calm Down was certified 3X RIAA Platinum in the United States.

This was a big win celebrated by Rema's fans across social media platforms.

