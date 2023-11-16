Rema's O2 Arena concert in the UK has continued to trend as imagery from the show has stirred debate online

A female fan who attended the concert revealed she was traumatised and had to leave the show early

A clip also showed another lady doing the cross sign as she watched Rema perform stirring reactions online

Nigerian international star Divine Ikubor Rema’s recent concert at the prestigious O2 Arena in the UK has stirred up controversies about the singer and his art.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that some Nigerian netizens had linked Rema to the world secret cult, the Illuminati, over some of the imageries used at his recent London show.

Lady does the cross sign as she watches Rema perform.

Source: Instagram

Traumatised fans who attended Rema's show speak

While some of Rema's fans who attended the O2 Arena had a great time, others left feeling disturbed.

In a viral video, a female fan shared her distress, which she said was caused by what she perceived as “Satanist and devilish symbols” at the concert.

She revealed she and her friend had to leave the show early for safety. In a clip, the lady claimed Rema wanted to capture her soul but didn't know she was God's favourite.

The lady was heard querying herself for attending the show in another clip.

"Who sent me here?" She asked in the video.

A clip from the show also showed another lady doing the popular cross sign as she watched Rema perform on stage.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens react to traumatised fans' video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

thestudentconnectv:

"If you're really spiritual you'll understand what happened at rema's 02 arena show."

nellynells__:

"As a child of God, what’re you doing in such gathering."

misshembe:

"You think say na crusade you go before?"

omalichawa__:

"Me too I saw it I was just screaming blood of Jesus... heard to run and join Paul eneche midnight prayer immediately."

sossiofficial:

"People criticize what they don’t understand…Art comes in different shape & form. You wanted a show and he gave you a SHOW!!"

yourprincecharming01:

"Someone said i hope those who went have begun their prayers and fasting."

Burna Boy watches Rema's performance at O2 Arena

Legit.ng reported a viral video of Burna Boy and his crew watching Rema perform at the O2 Arena.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote:

"See as ODG seat for front, Aura too much."

This comes after Rema penned an appreciation message to Burna Boy, thanking him for being the first person to introduce him to the London crowd.

Source: Legit.ng