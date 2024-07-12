A video of Rema performing Calm Down at India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding has emerged online

A clip showed guests at the wedding expressing excitement as Rema appeared on stage to deliver the hit jam for which he was reportedly paid N4.5 billion

The heartwarming video showing how Indians were thrilled over Rema's live performance has spurred reactions from Nigerians

Legit.ng recently reported that Mavin star Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, touched down in India to perform at the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Amid the reactions that have trailed the N4.5 billion that was allegedly paid to Rema to perform at the wedding, a video of the Afrobeats star thrilling the guests at the lavish event with his hit song Calm Down has emerged online.

A clip showed how the Indian wedding guests, including actor Salman Khan, had Rema in their midst as they grooved and sang along as he performed.

Watch video as Rema performs Calm Down at Indian billionaire son's wedding:

Legit.ng recently reported that Don Jazzy's refuted claims of Rema exciting Mavins label.

Nigerians react as Rema performs Calm Down at Indian wedding

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

nigeriamusic:

"Calm down took him there I hope he knows that these new songs he dropped will never take him there?"

cakestarr222:

"Calm down is made for Indian, they love it so much."

damilolabilly:

"Is that Salman Khan? Rema give him a hug for me."

xkalantium:

"This One Pass OBO Wedding."

chairman_grace001:

"Abeg this song so na how many minutes?"

vibrant_ady

"The way Rema codedly ignore that guy wey wan collect him suit."

Rihanna paid N15bn+ for Ambani's family wedding show

The Barbadian US-based pop star made the effort to perform for the Ambani pre-wedding event.

The Amabani billionaire family from India spared no expense to make sure the Barbadian artist would show up.

Netizens were enthralled after seeing the attention that Rihanna commanded in India. Rihanna is known for rarely doing private shows, and the family paid her her worth. According to India Today, she earned N15bn+.

Source: Legit.ng