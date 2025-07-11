Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Man Shares Observation about Peter Obi after Closely Watching Him Share Food at Event
People

Man Shares Observation about Peter Obi after Closely Watching Him Share Food at Event

by  Ankrah Shalom
1 min read

A Nigerian man has been trending online after sharing a video of Nigerian presidential aspirant Peter Obi sharing food at an event. Details soon...

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: