Businessman Tony Elumelu has shared a fun video of him with music stars Rema and ASAP Rocky

Elumelu was also spotted posing with the two music stars, while another clip showed him chatting with Rema

The unexpected link-up between Tony Elumelu, Rema and ASAP Rocky has left Nigerians talking

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Tony Elumelu has again proven he is a big fan of Mavin star Divine Ikubor, aka Rema.

Elumelu recently linked up with Rema in Paris but the unexpected appearance of American star ASAP Rocky at the meeting has caused a buzz online.

In the video Elumelu shared on his social media timeline, the billionaire was seen exchanging pleasantries with Rema ASAP Rocky before posing for pictures with the two music stars.

Another clip showed Elumelu and Rema conversing as the billionaire burst into laughter.

Sharing the video, the billionaire also included a Hehehe, a song from Rema's new album in the background.

Watch video as Tony Elumelu links up with Rema, ASAP Rocky:

Fans gush over Elumelu's video with Rema, ASAP Rocky

"TOE makes the CEO thing look too sweet !!! Elon can't even drip this aura. Toe way."

"Steadily giving GenZ a run in their own generation…"

"Rihanna ozband wan open UBA account."

"TOE with the most random linkups ever where did you find ASAP Rocky??"

"Aswear na UBA Rema take receive that Indian show money."

"You people will now say I cannot wear crocs to meeting???"

"Nobe asap rocky I de see so. Abi him de bank with UBA."

"No be money be these ones problem."

"The song, steps, outfit, baba and steeze."

Die-hard fan tattoos Rema’s new album symbol

Nigerian singer Rema became the centre of attention online recently after a man decided to go the extra mile for his fandom.

A video showed a conspicuous tattoo done by the devoted man to show his appreciation for the artist.

The shiny ink drawing was done on the calf of the gentleman, depicting the skeletal structure of a bat.

