A Nigerian mother passed on just five days to her daughter's wedding, leaving her heartbroken and in severe pain

The family chose to continue with the wedding, but the bride was unable to hold back her tears during the ceremony

On the special day, the family carried a photo of their late mother around the wedding venue while the ceremony was taking place

An emotional scene happened at a wedding in Nigeria after the bride's mother passed away just five days before the ceremony.

The family decided to proceed with the wedding, and they carried a life-sized cutout photo of their late mother around the venue.

Bride loses mum five days to wedding day, celebrates union in her absence. Photo credit: @inshortbisi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Tears as bride's mother dies before wedding

Emotional moments from the wedding were captured on video and shared on TikTok by @inshortbisi.

The clip showed the bride struggling to hold back tears as she exchanged vows with her partner.

Despite the joyous occasion, the absence of the bride's mother left her with a deep void in her heart.

The family, however, found a way to honour her memory by carrying a large photo of her while dancing around the venue.

The bride, who was said to be the last daughter of the family, was visibly shaken and in pain throughout the ceremony.

"Bride's mother passed away just 5 days before her daughter's wedding leaving behind a legacy of love and a life well lived. We love you mama," the video's caption read.

Bride who lost mum 5 days to her wedding celebrates in tears. Photo credit: @inshortbisi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as bride loses mum

TikTok users reacted to the emotional post in the comments section.

@$●$a said:

"Y’all typing “my mum shall not die on my wedding day and picture will not replace my mum”, are you people OK??, the least you could do is type, “sorry sis for your lost” or “accept my deepest condolences“. STOP DISGUISING INSENSITIVITY AS SYMPATHY."

BIG TEDDY said:

"Or if they see someone celebrating their mom they will start commenting those of us without mom gather here they all lack emotional intelligence too bad."

@Dola Couture said:

"My mum will witness the day of Celebration of me and my siblings she will reap the fruit of her labour in Jesus name."

@toriolaoladunny said:

"I reject it for my mum, she will be alive to see all her children, celebrating days."

@Ewami_savage said:

"Omo I just watched the video finish please tell me no be Iyawo Dey dance it not end of the world tho but 5days to wedding ahh May her soul rest in rest in peace."

@Y’all meet anikeolami said:

"Picture will not replace my mom on my day of joy and picture will not replace me on my children day of joy."

@Honourine said:

"Mine also died few weeks to my wedding, I couldn’t bring myself to still doing the wedding so I had to postpone it. It’s been two months of hard grief for me."

@Temitayo said:

"This really made me emotional I pray nobody replace my parent and my siblings on my wedding day."

@Nayo_Apparel said:

"She’s strong oooo. Me that did wedding 16 years after and 4 years after my dad’s death cried when I reject it for my children, my husband and I will be present on every of our children celebrations."

@Oluwaseun said:

"I said it that she would have cried her eyes out before coming out with that bright face and smile. God bless your home."

@Pretty tega damsel added:

"It will not be my portion God don’t test my faith with the death of my love ones pls am not strong to that level especially my mom she is my whole existence am so sorry you undergo this pain stranger."

Watch the video here:

Bride recounts losing parents, 5 siblings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got people emotional after sharing a heartbreaking video from her wedding ceremony.

In the video, the lady disclosed that she celebrated her wedding without her parents and siblings, who had lost their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng