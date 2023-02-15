Shortly after winning her first Grammy award, Nigerian singer and producer Tems is on her way to making history yet again

The Try Me crooner will perform with fellow Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy and Don Jazzy's Rema at the National Basketball Association All-Star Game (NBA)

The trio will headline the halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that three Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema, will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance on February 19.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30 pm. ET at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.

Nigerians excited for Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema's NBA halftime show

Source: Instagram

The NBA made the announcement on Wednesday, February 15, on its official Twitter page, setting off a chain of reactions.

The official statement read:

"GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer @burnaboy, 2023 GRAMMY Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated singer and producer @temsbaby, and rapper and singer @heisrema will headline the NBA All-Star Game 2023 halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance."

Reactions to NBA's announcement

As expected, the news made many Nigerians happy as it is another opportunity to showcase the country and Afrobeat to the world.

Another side of the reactions saw several people shading Wizkid.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@rayprestaz:

"See the way the accolades were written, for any Afrobeat artist right now the dream is to think big."

@advtomiwa:

"The real face of Afrobeats."

@Charles_nuel1:

"Grammy Award winning burna You can never take away that title."

@newbrandideas:

"Africa to the world! Looking forward to seeing king Burna "

@trapboy_thuff:

"But “she tell me say”… never mind."

@funshora:

"Naija to the world ."

@BoyNextD0rs:

"They following Davido's Worldcup footsteps."

