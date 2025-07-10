Karimot issued a strong reaction to an explosive interview granted by Dominica, Mohbad's best friend

Karimot accused VDM of deliberately twisting narratives to protect Naira Marley and Sam Larry, both of whom have been linked to Mohbad’s troubled past

She lambasted the activist for focusing only on Mohbad’s alleged drug use, without questioning others on the same subject

The drama surrounding the tragic death of late Nigerian singer Mohbad continues to intensify as Karimot Ogunbayo, the sister-in-law of the deceased, has issued a strong reaction to an explosive interview granted by Dominica, the singer's best friend.

In the now-viral interview with online activist VeryDarkMan, she recounted chilling details surrounding the circumstances leading to the singer’s sudden death in September 2023.

She touched on Mohbad’s alleged drug use, his encounter with the NDLEA, and relationships with key figures in his life, including his wife Wunmi and singer Bella Shmurda.

However, Dominica’s claims have not gone unchallenged.

In a scathing post, Karimot accused VDM of deliberately twisting narratives to protect Naira Marley and Sam Larry, both of whom have been heavily linked to Mohbad’s troubled past.

Karimot accuses VDM of deliberately twisting narratives to protect Naira Marley in Mohbad’s case. Photos: @iammohbad/@theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

But what has stirred public outrage is Dominica’s claim that Wunmi once called Naira Marley to report Bella Shmurda, alleging that Bella was giving the deceased a substance referred to as ICE.

This, according to Karimot, is not only strong but capable of wrecking the friendship and trust between the singer's wife and Bella Shmurda, especially since the latter has been one of Wunmi’s strongest supporters since Mohbad’s death.

Karimot wrote:

“Dominica said Wunmi called Naira to report Bella Shmurda that he was giving Mohbad ICE. This confession alone can destroy the relationship between Wunmi and Bella. You know Bella is supporting Wunmi, but that’s their problem. I will never support Wunmi. My loyalty is for Mohbad.”

Karimot didn’t stop there. She lambasted VDM for focusing only on Mohbad’s alleged drug use, without questioning others like Sam Larry or Primeboy on the same subject.

She stated:

“You were emphasising on whether Mohbad was using drugs. Which hip-hop artist doesn’t use drugs, even gospel artists too? Did you ask Sam Larry or Prime Boy if they were using drugs too?”

She also criticised Mohbad’s parents, saying they failed to raise an alarm when Sam Larry allegedly assaulted their son.

See the post here:

Social media reactions to Karimot's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@tee4real_001:

"If Dominica is right, then Bella should feel betrayed. How will he trust Wunmi again?"

@iam_chy_baby:

"This whole Mohbad case just dey open layer by layer. Everyone is hiding something."

@biglerrygram:

"Karimot no dey sugarcoat. Her loyalty to Mohbad is solid. Wunmi and Bella have serious explaining to do"

Mohbad was signed to Naira Marley's record label.

Source: Instagram

Sam Larry wanted Mohbad dead - Karimot

Legit.ng earlier reported that Karimot spoke out in response to the viral video showing Mohbad in a wheelchair being pushed by some women.

The video, which also featured Zlatan Ibile, has sparked renewed attention to the ongoing drama surrounding the singer’s final days.

In her reaction, Karimot, who had previously been emotional over threats made against her life, revealed some of the shocking events that occurred behind the scenes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng