Nigerian singer Rema once again proved himself as the "prince of Afrobeats" with a spectacular concert he pulled off at his London concert, Ravage Uprising

The Afrobeats star performed an array of his hits to a crowd of more than 20,000 at London's O2 Arena

However, videos from the groundbreaking concert captured the dramatic entrance the Mavin singer used to enter the historic stage

Nigerian fast-rising singer Rema stunned audiences throughout the world on the night of November 14, 2023, at his "Ravage Uprising" concert at 02 Arena London.

Before a sold-out crowd of 20,000 at the legendary arena, Rema made his spectacular debut wearing a mask and all black while riding a stationary horse to the beats of his latest hit, "DND."

Rema entered 02 Arena stage with a horse Credit: @tooxclusive

Source: Instagram

He then went into a melodious performance of "Iron Man" with a dazzling spectacle of Indian dance choreographers on both sides of him.

The Mavin superstar performed songs like "Dirty," "Ginger Me," "Addicted," "Why," "Dimension," "Soundgasm," "Fame," "HOV," "Trouble Maker," "Lady," "Don't Leave," "Dumebi," "Bounce," and "Charm."

One of the night's highlights was when Rema's other Mavin Records signees, Ayra Starr, Crayon, and Magixx, joined him onstage to perform their collabo hit "Won Da Mo."

The singer topped the night off with a rendition of his big global single, Calm Down.

See videos below

Netizens react to Rema’s O2 stage performance

Legit.ng captured the excitement within the Nigerian community.

See reactions below:

star.flez:

"If no be say Wizmid career don d!€ this one na small thing na ."

dinzzylb:

"this remy boy don join 666 nothing una fit tell em."

dinzzylb:

"Currently Rema is way bigger than Wizkid."

daymiond_views12:

"REMA big pass some people but make we nor ARGUE."

dareleecious:

"Nothing wey una wan tell me. Rema don join cult."

kallmetexas___:

"This boy na agent of darkness nothing wey anybody wan tell me."

williaam_scoffied_john_:

"Don Jazzy go buy another house before this year go end."

newmanyange:

"Sold out in less than 5 days. The impossible is possible. Greater Heights."

wf_onilemoney:

"With all this If don jazzy no buy another house this year. make I bend."

asiabigson___:

He tried but wizkid is still the best in 02

Rema sends message to Burna Boy minutes before 02 Arena concert

Young Afrobeat global superstar Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has stirred emotions online with his recent comment hailing Burna Boy.

The young performer took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to thank Burna Boy for being the first person who gave him the opportunity to perform at the O2 Arena.

The Calm Down crooner, who the Grammys Awards recently snubbed despite having a super successful year, noted that Burna Boy has always been a massive inspiration to him.

Source: Legit.ng