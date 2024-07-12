Nigerian singer Rema’s name has caused a lot of buzz online amid claims of him performing at Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son’s wedding

A video made the rounds of the Iron Man crooner in India as rumours spread that he was paid N4.5 billion for the event

Mukesh Ambani, who is Asia’s richest man, caused a stir when Rihanna was paid to perform at his son’s pre-wedding party in March

Nigerian singer Divine Okubor, aka Rema, is once again making headlines amid reports that he will perform at Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani’s son’s wedding party.

The ninth richest man in the world, Mukesh’s son, Anant, is getting set to marry his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, at what has been described as the wedding of the year.

Speculations started to make the rounds of Rema being one of the celebrities to perform at the massive event. It was claimed that the Calm Down crooner was paid N4.5 billion for it.

A video made the rounds of the 24-year-old Nigerian singer in India stepping into a Rolls Royce as security personnel and other aides gathered around him. See the viral clip below:

Mukesh Ambani’s son’s wedding has raised a lot of talk on social media over the lavish display that has been going on for months. In March 2024, Rihanna performed at the pre-wedding party after receiving a big cheque despite her many years away from the big stage.

The wedding celebration has also hosted guests to performances from Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Akon, Pitbull and other A-listers.

Nigerians react to Rema’s alleged wedding performance fee

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians on social media over claims that Rema was going to be performing at the talk-of-the-town wedding. Read some of them below:

adelakuntufayl:

“Dear poverty, please stay far far away from me, my friends, family and my fellow Nigerians! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

amara_shuga:

“There’s so much money in the world,people shouldn’t be hungry out here .”

Idehen_faithy:

“Rema no small oo.”

Aceofspadejkt:

“Ambani family don pay am better bar to perform.”

Somtodgraphic:

“Big 4 you deserve am.”

Marvydicee:

“This guy wan go shutdown billionaires wedding .”

Peterphilips_:

“Omo this guy don cash out, the ambani are the richest in the whole of Asia.”

Nigeriamemes_:

“No be this man Rihana go him wedding that day? He don dey marry again?”

Denim_proo:

“This wedding again , how many years them wan take finish the wedding.”

maggiecarez2010:

“God abeg,bless my brother the way you are blessing Rema.”

Amara_shuga:

Iamdorcasibeh:

“No longer top 3, it’s now top 4 .”

Percentage_im:

oluchukwu_____:

“Rema is who he thinks he is , Afro beat king winning it all .. happy to see this.”

Niikelz:

“Levels!!”

Rihanna paid N15bn+ for Ambani's family wedding show

Rihanna performed for the first time since the 2023 Super Bowl performance. The Barbadian US-based pop star made the effort to perform for the Ambani pre-wedding event.

The Amabani billionaire family from India spared no expense to make sure the Barbadian artist would show up.

Netizens were enthralled after seeing the attention that Rihanna commanded in India. Rihanna is known for rarely doing private shows, and the family paid her her worth. According to India Today, she earned N15bn+.

