Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze spurred reactions online as he spoke on the reports of churches turning into nightclubs in the UK

The controversial internet sensation shared a video of a man confirming the reports as he showed a building that had been transformed already

Daddy Freeze went on to ask triggering questions about the Christian faith, stirring reactions online

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, reacted to reports of churches in the UK turning into nightclubs.

Daddy Freeze shared a video of a man abroad videoing an archaic church building and alleging that the premises had been bought by a nightclub.

Daddy Freeze talked about UK churches. Credit: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

He went on to say that he had prophesied such long ago and that Nigeria would be the next country to experience such a wave.

Daddy Freeze questioned the essence of religion and demanded why Christians gather in a building to worship God.

According to the controversial act, bible believers could simply pray in the secret of their rooms as he backed up his statement with scriptures.

Watch the video below:

Daddy Freeze spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

b_flex_able:

"I have been in the uk for 14 years, I don’t think I have attended church more than 20 times. I don’t pay tithes, and I support a lot of people financially all the time. I teach my children love and empathy."

alubone_tennis:

"Just imagine make them turn all churches and mosques in Nigeria into technical institutions where people can learn different types of skills, trust me everyone will be OKAY in Nigeria."

maxwell_moel:

"Churches and pastors in Nigeria are businessmen and business owner's."

he_ri_ta_ge_17:

"How come countries that worship idols are richer than us and we carry Jesus for head."

zeusnation100:

"God bless you sir. I try to say this to people and they think I am crazy.. If the point of being a Christian is being christ like, then all these pastors and church people are far from it. I think it's same people that pkai Jesus thet made him a part of what he spoke against. Simple and short."

eliteswears:

"Colossians 3:22 says, “You who are servants who are owned by someone, obey your owners. Work hard for them all the time, not just when they are watching you. Work for them as you would for the Lord because you honor God.” When we obey the authority figures in our life, we are ultimately serving Christ."

occ_realty:

"My thought process change the day I started listening to you since 2017. Your teachings and view points is understandable. The churches in Nigeria weaponised fear, thereby using it to control our perception of life and the divine."

rodr_law:

"What’s the point for there; that a church building was converted to club?The Bible said where two or more people are gathered,I’m there.Therefore it was only the building and not church elements….Jesus is king."

Daddy Freeze blows hot over allegation

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze made his grievance known to some people whom he said of falsely accused him.

He made a video where he claimed that he would contact the UK authorities to stop COS for Nigerians and send them en-mass back home.

According to him, there will be many casualties, but some people in the comments section appealed to him not to take that step.

