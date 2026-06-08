Petrol prices have dropped in some filling stations after Dangote Refinery cut its gantry price by N25

In Lagos, pump prices now range between N1,272 and N1,295, depending on stock and logistics costs

Prices remain uneven, with some stations adjusting immediately while others still sell old stock at higher rates

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Following another reduction in the gantry price by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, petrol pump price has started falling at several fuel stations in parts of Nigeria.

Depot owners have also slashed prices to keep up with Dangote refinery's new prices.

Retail fuel prices ease following ex-depot price reduction. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

New fuel prices

This has triggered a fresh round of price cuts in the downstream petroleum market.

Recently, the refinery reduced the ex-depot price of petrol from N1,275 per litre to N1,250 per litre, a N25 decrease.

In the Igando area of Lagos, the pump price hovered between N1,272 to N1,295 a litre as retailers adopted different paces in their price adjustment to the new gantry price, Petroleumprice.ng reports.

While most stations adjusted the prices on time, others kept it at their old rate as they had already bought the product at higher cost before the new price reduction came into effect.

At the Toluwalase Petroleum filling station, a litre of petrol was sold at N1,272 per litre, the cheapest rate in that area, while the price at MRS Oil Nigeria Plc was N1,279 and Ardova Plc sold it at N1,280. NNPC Retail was selling at N1,295 a litre, the highest in the area visited.

Outside Lagos State, the pump price has also begun to tumble in some states, although not to the same extent as in Lagos State

The price at an NNPC retail filling station in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was N1,295.

Here are the latest petrol prices at depots

Lagos

A.A Rano : N1,248

African Terminal : N1,248

AIPEC : N1,247

Aiteo : N1,248

Ardova : N1,248

Ascon : N1,248

Best : N1,248

Bono : N1,251

Dangote : N1,251

Integrated : N1,248

MENJ : N1,248

NIPCO : N1,248

Pinnacle : N1,251

Rain Oil : N1,250

Lagos filling stations adjust pump prices after depot price change. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Warri Depots

A.Y.M Shafa : N1,264

Matrix : N1,265

Nepal : N1,263

Parker : N1,264

Prudent : N1,264

Rain Oil : N1,265

Port Harcourt

Aradel : N1,660

Bulk Strategic (Port Harcourt) : N1,275

Liquid Bulk (Port Harcourt) : N1,275

Dangote Refinery aviation fuel drops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s aviation sector has received a major boost following a fresh reduction in aviation fuel prices by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, a move expected to ease pressure on airlines and potentially reduce operational costs across the industry.

The refinery on Saturday, June 6, 2026, cut its ex-depot price for Jet A1 aviation fuel by N100 per litre, bringing the loading price down from N1,650 to N1,550 per litre.

The latest adjustment comes as airlines continue to battle high operating expenses.

Source: Legit.ng