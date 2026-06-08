Famous English actor Idris Elba has finally addressed the long-standing rumour of being the next 007 in the global series, James Bond

The rumour has existed since the election of the first Black president of the U.S., Barack Obama, in 2008, after the current 007 at the time suggested the possibility of a Black James Bond

In a recent interview, Idris Elba addressed the rumour while clarifying why such a possibility is a myth

Sir Idrissa Akuna Elba, simply known as Idris Elba, has addressed the long-running rumours of taking on the role of James Bond, making it clear that there was never any seriousness to becoming the next 007.

The 53-year-old British actor, who is popular for roles in films and TV series as a strong and heroic character, said that the speculation of taking over from Daniel Craig was never based on reality.

Idris Elba explains why he was never going to be the next James Bond. Credit: Idriselba, 007

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with British GQ, Elba explained that while he was flattered by the public support, he never saw himself as a realistic choice for the legendary spy role.

According to the actor, who was recently knighted, James Bond was created in a particular way and has remained one of the world's biggest movie characters because of that identity. Elba added that a sudden change in this identity might not be globally accepted, particularly because of being Black African.

He said:

“James Bond was written how he was written for a reason. But I was complimented by it. And also, I think, in realistic terms, some markets just don’t go for that."

Due to this, the Hijack series star emphasised that the idea is less realistic in his view.

Idris further shared his thoughts on the future franchise of James Bond, advising that it should remain true to its roots rather than trying to reflect every modern social trend.

"Bond is so unrealistic, so a hint of reality is good, but let's not try and make it woke," Elba said, stressing that the franchise is meant to offer viewers entertainment.

Elba's comments came at a time when anticipation is building over who will become the next James Bond.

Idris Elba reveals why he never believed he would replace Daniel Craig as James Bond. Credit: Idriselba

Source: Instagram

Following Amazon MGM Studios' takeover of the franchise's creative direction, auditions for the role have reportedly begun. Reports suggest the filmmakers are looking for a younger actor to take over the famous role.

Although fans spent years campaigning for Idris Elba to become the first Black James Bond, the actor's latest comments appear to have finally ended any hopes of that happening.

Hollywood legend James Handy has passed away

Legit.ng reported that the veteran Hollywood actor James Handy, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji, and Logan, died at the age of 81.

According to reports, Handy was fatally stabbed outside his home in Tarzana, Los Angeles, on June 3, 2026. Authorities arrested 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy's girlfriend, in connection with the incident. Investigators said the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime before surrendering to police.

Source: Legit.ng