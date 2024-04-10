Daddy Freeze has made his grievance known to some people whom he claimed falsely accused him but he didn't mention their names

He made a video where he claimed that he would contact UK authorities to stop COS for Nigerians and send them en-mass back home

According to him, there will be many casualties but some people in the comments section are already appealing to him not to take that step

It seemed some people have stepped on the toes of media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze with a video he just made on social media.

The controversial personality had made a recording and claimed that he would stop the chances of Nigerians relocating abroad,

According to him, some people had allegedly done something illegal but they have been blaming him for it.

Daddy Freeze says people are begging him

In the clip, Daddy Freeze also noted that some people went to the comments section to beg him not to take any action against Nigerians.

The former On Air Personality who once boasted about his origin added that he was trying to pity Nigerians and not act on his words. He further boasted that the people don't have an idea of how big he was in Nigeria.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Daddy Freeze about the false allegation. Here are some of the comments below:

@xcx.tpd:

"That who be you again I don forget."

@skiddo_milly_11:

"De play."

@gracy_oz:

"Osunmo werey."

@bibi_abiola:

"Use your connection well, e go remain only you one day."

@daddyisaac4life:

"Thank God say I never followed him on social media."

@oluwadharmilaarey:

"This man is a joker, UK authorities will stop Cos visa ke, if they don't need it, they won't open that route in the first place. There's nothing you can do that Tiamiyu hasn't said though, I feel you shouldn't have involved yourself in the first place."

@pearlyugo:

"Who be you? You pass onye ringlight? Taaaaa gbafuo!."

@ticobenson:

"With all due respect, Ri juo nsi onu nwoke ring light.'

@official_obiprince:

"See, If you complain, it's even crime to Pay for it through that route. You will be deported or maybe a jail term. Then again, Shortcut is bad. If UK government notice say this thing happen."

@gifty_ehis:

"You guys are just making this man feel relevant."

