Daddy Freeze has reacted to the court verdict on the adultery lawsuit filed against him by his wife's former husband, Paul Odekina

The man had dragged him to court for committing adultery with his wife while he was still married to her, and he was slammed with a N5 million fine

After the case was revisited, Daddy Freeze reacted to the judgement, he said that he has never slept with anyone's wife, but he will pay the fine

Controversial media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the N5 million fine slammed against him by the court for adultery.

Legit.ng had reported that a High Court in Rivers state had slammed a fine of N5 million on Daddy Freeze for committing adultery with Benedicta Elechi. The fine imposed was upheld a few days ago by an Appeal Court in Rivers state.

Daddy Freeze reacts to N5m lawsuit fine. Photo credit @tastebudzng

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the verdict, Daddy Freeze said that he was ready to pay the fine, though he didn't commit adultery with any man's wife.

He showed off two wristwatches and bragged about their prices. The media personality, who loves dragging clergies, said one of the luxury watch was N30million while the second one was N70 million.

Daddy Freeze shares plan

In the video, he stated that he was not going to lose the case by the grace of God. Daddy Freeze also informed his fans that he was ready to go to the Supreme court to continue fighting the case.

He boasted of having good lawyers, who are capable of fighting the lawsuit.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Daddy Freeze's video

Reactions have trailed the response given by Daddy Freeze to the court fine. Here are some of the comments below:

@queenyafa6266:

"Peak of immaturity. The rich don’t announce their wealth!"

@area__boyy:

"That offering you no gree give church , you go pay am for court."

@jaylodolls:

"Your amu enter her yansh abi he no enter baby ?"

@apoola_05:

"My own is you must go live with VDM tomorrow."

@vigilante_0_:

"Becoming childish ,telling us price of ur watch wey hushpuppi give u."

@amyshine0:

"So you actually committed adulter..y? You life don spoil. Keep condemninggg GOD! You never see anything."

@detutusgram:

"Its your turn now its now irresponsible form of journalism?? No wahala! God will help everyone."

@clifford__4life:

"So what’s the difference between you and Yul Edochie ? Shebi you have been the one doing back to back live streams over his matter?"

@noraxpebbleevents:

"This time Daddy Frz set ring light for him self … ije uwa."

@mr.atiti:

"This man is just educated Portable that just the difference education."

Source: Legit.ng