Nigerians are shocked to see Zinwe's relationship almost falling apart just on the fifth day of the show

The duo were the first to walk into the house on Sunday, July 28, as the dynamic duo Zinwe and got many talking after saying they were in a relationship

However, things seem to be a bit shaky in their relationship, as Chinwe breaks down following advice from another set of housemates

The drama in Big Brother Naija's season nine house is beginning to unfold, as the pair Zinwa have begun to experience tension in their relationship.

It is public knowledge that this season, tagged "No lose guard", differs from the previous one. Unlike other seasons, Housemates entered the house in pairs to navigate the show's intricacies as contestants on Sunday, July 28.

Chinwe and Zion engage in a heated argument. Credit: lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

In a fresh development, the young lovers were seen having a heated exchange about something Chinwe accused Zion of doing.

According to Chinwe, her man Zion defends the Mbadiwe twins after they tell him that other ladies want to get to know him.

This angered his babe, who pulled him for a conversation. She noted that he was starting to cross some lines and that there might be no coming back.

See video here:

How fans reacted to Chinwe's drama

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@its_allnature_:

"But she is being dramatic and clingy."

@jeniferkarl9:

"I no hear baby again Na Zion I de hear."

@osikaniama:

"Just five days relationship is shaking."

@ladyb0202:

"I love this make them dey get this quarrel on a steady so she will focus on her own man and leave my double Kay alone oh."

@shwaty_a:

"This looks like Venita part 2."

@bae_timi:

"I don't know who gave biggie the idea of the pairing this year but its giving."

@vickytchemo:

"I watched this scene and all I can say is this girl was looking for unnecessary drama. Let her rest Abeg."

@tifesfood:

"Zion is not a emotional perzin. He was like you cry about everything."

Source: Legit.ng