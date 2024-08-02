Singer Portable has spoken up about how the ongoing protest is affecting some families and why people should think twice

He revealed that he promoted the emergence of this current administration but he was not paid, and it should be a lesson to others

According to him, the protest is good but the government is not being affected and they have nothing to lose

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has continued to speak about the ongoing protest against bad governance in Nigeria.

He used the opportunity to share how he campaigned for President Bola Tinubu but he was not paid. Hence, he advised others that the government might contact them to be careful so that they won't use them too.

The artiste, who is notable for being controversial, said that the protest, which began on August 1, was not affecting the government but the masses.

According to him, what will people eat if they are compelled to stay at home for the duration that the protest would last.

In the video shared by @TheDamiForeign on X, he said that hunger would increase because people would be restricted from doing business which would affect them negatively.

Reactions to Portable's video

Several X users have reacted to Portable's video. See some of the comments below:

@KlasickTheHost:

"This one just mumu anyhow. Na anywhere belle face he dey."

@Emeka_khalifa:

"To understand portable na by connection."

@Mogyimii:

"I speak for everyone when I say Portable is not supposed to be a musician."

@gemini6315:

"This guy no just get directions. But una go dey hype am."

@bigwiziii:

"Dis guy just dey annoy me."

@qupiid_:

"Mumu pro max."

@ifezy007:

"Portable don drop wise words again."

@Royal_royaltyy:

"Why is this guy pouring me saliva?

@cfc__21:

"Omo this portable stupidity go soon enter tier three"

Portable describes protesters as jobless

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable decided to address the individuals protesting against bad governance in Nigeria, and he stated that they were jobless.

According to the controversial music star, if the protesters want to share any idea with the government, they should do it from home.

He added that they were lazy and would not want to work even when they were given jobs because they preferred to steal.

