Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo recently caught many by surprise after he shared a photo of his first daughter on his page

The movie star, who recently remarried and has two kids with his new wife, lavished his first child from his ex-partner with praises as she turned a year older

Femi Adebayo showered Firdaos with prayers as he revealed her to the public for the first time in a long time

Nigerian actor and award-winning filmmaker Femi Adebayo recently sparked mixed conversations on social media after sharing photos of his first daughter on his page for the first time in a long while.

The actor's post was a celebratory message, as he was celebrating his first daughter's birthday, as she turned 21.

Movie star Femi Adebayo stirs emotions online as he celebrates his 1st daughter Firdaos as she turned a year older. Photo credit: @femiadebayosalami

Femi showered Firdaos Adebayo with prayers and shared some of the unique traits that have endeared her to his heart.

"You fill my heart with pride" - Femi Adebayo

The movie star noted that Firdaos has constantly filled his heart with pride, joy and love.

He noted that watching her grow into a young woman is his greatest joy as a father.

Read an excerpt of Femi Adebayo's post here:

"Happy Birthday my dear daughter, you’ve been warming my heart and filling it with pride as you grow into the perfect version of yourself with Allah’s guidance. As you celebrate a new age today, my prayer for you is that Allah keep preserving you to fulfill his promise over your life."

Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of Femi Adebayo and a couple of heavily endowed ladies that trended weeks ago.

See Femi Adebayo's post celebrating his daughter's birthday:

Netizens react as Femi Adebayo celebrates daughter

Here are some of the comments that trailed Femi Adebayo's post:

@realmercyaigbe:

"Happy birthday."

@i_am_abbylicious:

"Happy beautiful birthday to you gorgeous Niniola Your new age is blessed in sha Allah."

@pam_cakes_and_foodies:

"Happy birthday beautiful . May Allah grant her the best of this life and the life to come."

@hajakaffy:

"Happy birthday to you @niniolajannah. You are the Magajiya of @femiadebayosalami dynasty. May Almighty Allah continue to uphold you in HIS deen. I love you darling."

@romokeadetunji:

"Happy birthday to you dear,long life and prosperity ijn."

@fatimah_alabi:

"HBD to u dear many more years insha Allah amin."

@barbiefaceglamz:

"Happy birthday firdaous. I see u, I see ur mum ❣️.May Allah increase in you in strength, understanding and happiness."

@chemmy88:

"Wow! She is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️. Age gracefully."

Burna Boy hails Femi Adebayo over Jagun Jagun

Grammy award winner Burna Boy left many talking after a video of him endorsing Femi Adebayo's movie Jagun Jagun went viral.

Burna Boy, who was spotted chilling with Asake, gave his thoughts about the epic movie.

A crew member was teasing Burna and asking why he behaves like Jagun Jagun. He replied that he loves the movie, which is why he acts like Ogundiji.

