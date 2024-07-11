Nigerian actor Femi Adebayo made it to the frontline of blogs over his recent appearance at an event

The vibrant role interpreter was seen in the middle of two heavily endowed ladies who were conscious of their assets

The women, in a deliberate move to keep the movie producer engrossed, took their dancing overboard spurring reactions online

Nigerian actor and movie producer Femi Adebayo is trending online after a ridiculous video of him at an event surfaced.

Femi Adebayo was seen sitting in the middle of two heavily chested women as they vibed to the event's music performance.

Video of Femi Adebayo with two endowed women trended. Credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The first lady beside the box office king raised her mammary glands with her two hands and bounced it continuously until the actor turned to notice.

His first impression was shock before he laughed over it. Femi looked to the other side of him and saw another woman shaking the contents of her chest.

Femi immediately passed the vibe check and cheered her with the vigorous dance moves.

Watch the video below:

In another reportFemi Adebayo stirred emotions with his post as he celebrated his father, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello.

Femi wrote great things about his father and why he would forever cherish the fact that he is one of the seeds of such a great man.

He showered Oga Bello with prayers while thanking him for his never-ending guidance.

Femi Adebayo spurs reactions online

@TinimiSZN:

"The werey mind cut."

@Dele93748586:

Wetin be dis, wetin be dis! Jesus, Jesus!

@swaagsphotos:

Just wondering why stuffs like this dont freak me.. Phew.

@barllymarma:

"Wahala deh."

@_iam_eflash:

"People go talk say he Dey act like that oooo."

@QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"This load come too much my sisters."

@Naive_face2:

"If na you Shey you sef no go shock?"

@Anonnymous_Lord:

"If I stand up from that seat, make my leg paralyze."

Burna Boy hails Femi Adebayo over Jagun Jagun

Grammy award winner Burna Boy left many talking after a video of him endorsing Femi Adebayo's movie Jagun Jagun went viral.

Burna Boy, who was spotted chilling with Asake, gave his thoughts about the epic movie.

A crew member was teasing Burna and asking why he behaves like Jagun Jagun. He replied that he loves the movie, which is why he acts like Ogundiji.

Source: Legit.ng