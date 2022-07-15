Yoruba actor Femi Adebayo has penned a birthday message to his first child and daughter, Firdaos Adebayo

Femi shared some throwbacks of his daughter of, a little girl, and her present look as he prayed for her

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have taken to his comment section to celebrate with the actor

It is a double celebration for Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo as his first child and daughter Firdaos Niniola Adeboyo marks her birthday on Friday, July 15, which also coincides with the actor’s movie premiere in London.

To celebrate his daughter, Femi shared a video that showed throwback pics of his daughter and her current look.

Femi Adebayo prays for daughter. Credit: @femiadebayo

Source: Instagram

The actor went on to give a stern warning to boys who may be attracted to his pretty daughter

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Dearest FIRDAOS NINIOLA ADEBAYO, ever since you came to this world, you have always been a source of joy to the entire Adebayo’s family. Inshaa Allah, we will never cry over you. We are Always proud of you. Enjoy your day dear & avoid too much of ijekuje! Boys, don’t trespass anyhow ooo. .”

See the post below:

Fans celebrate with Femi Adebayo

Many of the actor’s fans, as well as Yoruba movie stars, have taken to his comment section to celebrate with him.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see the below:

lolamagret:

"Happy birthday darling ."

adekazproductions:

"Happy birthday Beautiful. God bless and protect you Firdous."

sajetiologa:

"Happy birthday to my lovely beautiful daughter long life and prosperity ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

poshbabieceo:

"Amen Happy birthday Darling❤️❤️❤️ GOD bless you real good and keep you safe always."

thecutejfrosh:

"Broda Femi taba trespass nko …….happy birthday to her."

only1showorry:

"Bros leave that one which one is boys don’t trespass Abeni lori hmmm anyways happy birthday to your baby girl ❤️"

olakruzz_official:

"Shebi if we see her handle we will go and wish omoolomo very well but olohun wa sha. Happy birthday to you beautiful daughter of our own daddy,I wish you every good things of life."

Femi Adebayo shows off dance moves as movie rakes N300M

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo expressed gratitude to his fans and followers as his movie King of Thieves set a new record at the Box Office, raking in N300 million.

Femi took to his Instagram page to share the announcement as he shared a video of him dancing in an appreciation to God for the latest achievement.

The actor wrote:

“#KingOfThievesMovie 300M Box Office... Thank you Nigerians.”

Source: Legit.ng