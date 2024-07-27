Yhemo Lee has stated that if he knew husbands enjoy so much, he would have gotten married since 2003

A video of the treat his fiancée gave him was shared by the actor and businessman as he was travelling

The kind of treat he was given generated massive reactions from fans in the comments section, especially by singles

Night-life enthusiast Idowu Adeyemi, better known as Yhemo Lee, has stirred reactions with a lovely video he shared on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Yhemo Lee had proposed to his lover of many years, and he officially released the video of the beautiful ceremony.

Yhemo Lee and fiancée display love. Photo credit@yhemo_lee/@thayour

Sharing a new clip, the actor, and businessman stated the kind of treat he got from his fiancée as he travels for business.

In the recording, Thayour, was seen folding her lover's cloth and preparing the luggage he would travel with. She later made breakfast and fed him before his departure.

Thayour walks Yhemo Lee to the car

In the clip, Thayour walked Yhemo Lee to the car and gave him a kiss.

The businessman in the caption of his post noted that he would have gotten married if he knew husbands used to enjoy so much.

Recall that the proposal video of the couple to be leaked a few days ago.

See the video her:

Reactions trail Yhemo Lee's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Yhemo Lee and his lover. Here are some of the comments below:

@obi_cubana:

"U see? Very sweet oooo! @cubana_whitelion and @prettymikeoflagos left the group chat."

@poco_lee:

"Best in love."

@ms_dsf:

"Justice for singles."

@kie_kie__:

"If I no marry this year let me know they cause it!!"

@iamstevenator:

"E sweet kpa, congratulations once again brother."

@officerwoos:

“Na na na wetin I go dey open Instagram to be this?"

@mohlives_8:

"Na lip glus not eyes glus. Why closing eyes."

@berbiedoll:

"We the singles no breath since January."

@dai_verse:

"Single people will go through a lot this period."

@faith__artistry:

"This is what i signed up for choke us."

@bigshugzz_:

"Spoon, present sir."

Yhemo Lee lover speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Thayour, the newly engaged fiancée of nightlife influencer, said she always knew they would end up together.

This came after he proposed to her in a romantic atmosphere.

Shortly after he proposed to her, she made it known to their friends in the gathering that he always knew that she would end up being his wife.

