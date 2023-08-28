International superstar Burna Boy has sparked reactions online as a clip of him talking about Femi Adebayo's trending movie Jagun Jagun goes viral

The Afro-fusion superstar was also seen in the viral video hanging out with Asake, who was heard hailing Burna Boy as Highest

A hypeman was also heard teasing Burna Boy, saying he was a correct Jagun Jagun ODG; he responded by saying he loved the movie

Renowned Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy stirs emotions online after a clip of him endorsing Femi Adebayo's trending new movie Jagun Jagun goes viral.

Burna Boy was out chilling with his colleague Asake and recently gave his thoughts about the epic movie.

Video of Burna Boy talking about Femi Adebayo's movie Jagun Jagun while hanging out with Asake trends.

Source: Instagram

A member of Burna's entourage was heard teasing him and asking why he always behaves like a Jagun Jagun. He responded by saying he loves the movie, which is why he acts like Ogundiji.

Oga mi highest - Asake hails Burna Boy

The exchange between Burna Boy and his troupe happened after he had shared a tight hug with fast-rising Afro-fusion star Asake.

In the clip, Asake hailed the Odowgu, calling him "Highest".

Watch the trending video below:

See how netizens reacted to Burna's comment about Jagun Jagun

ofori5309:

"Love the way niga artists dey support them selfs"

@alfa_kiki1:

"Nice to seee this bro we love you all burna,asake,rema suriname love you all and keep going my african giant."

@sarahcoleman36469:

"Burna baba, showing love and support."

@cruzkampala:

"Boss them, Jagun Jagun is global."

@kingofeffizzy:

"This Asake too is fake."

@christopher_goodlife:

"Burna Boy is the Jagun Jagun supreme of Afro-fusion."

@da_vis7291:

"Dem no go see this an talk o, Burna promoting Jagun Jagun."

