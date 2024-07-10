Footballer Kayode Olanrewaju has granted an interview about his crashed marriage to Dora Ezinne

In a video making the rounds online, he said he has more than enough proof that his estranged wife dated pastor Tobi Adegboyega

He also explained the part Daddy Freeze played in the alleged love story of his ex-wife and the clergy

Super Eagles Kayode Olanrewaju has gone on Live Instagram session to open a can of worms about his crashed marriage and estranged wife.

Legit.ng had reported that Olanrewaju had filed for divorce from his wife of many years and slammed pastor Tobi Olanrewaju N1 billion suit.

During the live session, the footballer noted that he had proof that the clergy was having an affair with his ex-wife. He added that media personality, Daddy Freeze and his wife were there when pastor Adegboyega took his wife for dinner.

Kayode Olanrewaju opens up about crashed marriage. Photo credit @larry_kayode_8/@daddyfreeze/@pastortobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

Olanrewaju speaks more about ex-wife

In the recording, Kayode noted that he was not aware his estranged wife was having any business dealing with the clergy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He explained that Dora once told him that she wanted to go to London for holiday, and he paid all the expenses for his children and wife.

According to him, it was while she was in London that she started making moves to see pastor Adegboyega.

A lady, who joined the live session, noted that Olanrewaju begged Dora despite having proof of her infidelity, but he wanted to make peace with her for the sake of their children. However, she packed her things and left his house with the children.

Kayode speaks with bloggers

Also in the recording, the footballer said that he challenged the bloggers, who spread the DNA rumour, and they have been begging him not to take action against them.

Recall that Olanrenwaju was the first to accuse pastor Adegboyega of allegedly having an affair with his wife.

Below is the full video:

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega speaks on DNA

Legit.ng had reported that Adegboyega had sparked controversy with his post amid the ongoing DNA saga between Super Eagles' Kayode Olanrewaju and his estranged wife.

Rumours had swirled that Ezinne Dora conducted a DNA test on her three children for the footballer, and it showed none belonged to him.

Shortly after the rumours went viral, Adegboyega, previously accused of having an affair with Dora, shared a post asking "his children to come home".

Kayode Olanrewaju's wife refutes doing DNA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Olanrewaju's estranged wife, Ezinne Dora, had refuted doing a DNA test for her three children.

Rumour mills had been agog saying that a test was done for the children and none of them belonged to the footballer.

Reacting to the tale, Ezinne said that the rumour was spread by her former husband, as she asked for a public apology.

Source: Legit.ng