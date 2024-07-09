Kayode Olanrewaju has filed from divorce from his wife and also slammed Pastor Tobi Adegboyega with N 1billion lawsuit

According to him, he noted that the clergy caused him emotional trauma in his marriage and he listed the things his wife did

The footballer noted that his father-in-law returned his wife's bride price in March, after which she has been sayings she was not married traditionally

Embattled Super eagles striker, Kayode Olanrewaju, has finally asked the court to free him from his marriage to his wife, Ezinne Dora.

Legit.ng had reported that the footballer accused pastor Tobi Olanrewaju of sleeping with his wife, and also noted that she abducted with their children.

In a new development, the footballer in a lawsuit filed at an Abuja Federal Territory court noted that his wife used to party late night and leave the children at home.

Kayode Olanrewaju files for divorce. Photo credit @tobiadegoyega_/@larry_kayode_8/@dorakayode

Source: Instagram

In the court papers, it was also stated that Ezinne diverted funds and rental proceeds from their properties to fund her flamboyant lifestyle. The court paper further revealed that Ezinne's father returned her bride price in March without saying a word to the footballer, after which she has been saying she was traditionally free from the marriage.

Olanrewaju spills more

Sharing more about his estranged wife, the footballer noted that Ezinne abducted their children from home but was later tracked by State Security Service and was arrested however, she jumped bail.

Not sparing her alleged lover, Olanrewaju also filed a lawsuit against the popular clergy. He accused him of causing emotional trauma and demanded for N1 billion as compensation.

Recall that Pastor Adegboyega later broke silence about the allegations and stated his own side of the story.

Reactions trail the court papers filed by the footballer

Netizens reacted to the court paper sighted online. Here are some of the comments below:

@uchemaduagwu:

"Pastor Topi need to beg this Football player, Jesus no happy with am."

@nellynells__:

"May Good men meet good women n the opposite meet themselves."

@king_vuvuzela_exposure:

"The word pastor don’t exist to me any more. Guys pray to ur God individually."

@the_poshlady:

"He shd have filed a Lawsuit in the UK, that wld carry more weight. And the court will enforce investigations to unravel the real truth."

@wekzymuler:

"Any woman wey dey worship her pastor na red flag."

@iameniolamyde:

"This life would have been so much a better place if good men meets good women . How sweet would it have been!"

@ms_ubani:

"Which pastor be this again."

@akusinachi_hb:

"Stop calling him pastor,na guy man pastor way dey club."

@pharm_ken:

"Cheating start in marriage when a wife start comparing her husband with other men. That kind woman will definitely cheat when such options of men comes her way."

@ifeanyi_sylver_igwe:

"Why will he file the lawsuit in Nigeria, he should have done that in UK so that the pastor will go for DNA test and if he mistakenly father any of the child then he will pay for his crime."

@queen_doraema:

"I pray he gets Justice.And if it is really true pastor tobi will know greater pain than this man is going through."

Kayode Olanrewaju's wife refutes doing DNA

Legit.ng had reported that the estranged wife of the footballer refuted doing a DNA test for her three children.

Rumour mills had been agog saying that a test was done for the children and none of them belonged to the footballer.

Reacting to the tale, Ezinne said that the rumour was spread by her former husband, as she asked for a public apology.

Source: Legit.ng