Comedian Holy Mallam recalled how a life-threatening ailment almost took his wife's life and affected his relationship with his pastor

He also said that if not that he has a personal relationship with Jesus, he would have abandoned Christianity

The funnyman also opened up about life in the United States of America and compared it with Nigeria

Nigerian comedian, Ajibola Adebayo, aka Holy Mallam, has recounted how his relationship with his pastor ended after his wife had a life-threatening ailment.

Holy Mallam looks adorable in his attire as he speaks about life in the US. Image credit: @officialholymallam

Source: Instagram

According to him, the pastor said his wife was paying for her sins when she was ill. He also made some prophecies on the altar that unsettled Holy Mallam.

During a podcast with presenter Teju Babyface, the comedian was not comfortable with the deteriorating state of his wife's health and had to fly her away for proper medical treatment.

Speaking on his Christian faith, the funnyman said what some pastors say in the church can make an individual to be sad.

However, he refused to abandon Christianity because he had experienced Jesus Christ and had a relationship with him.

Holy Mallam resides in the United States and noted that grace does not pay bills over there and one has to work hard to pay the landlady or landlord.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Holy Mallam's video

Some netizens have shared their thoughts on Holy Mallam's interview. See some of the comments below:

@aitechtracker:

"This guy said something that struck my mind. He could have left Christianity if not that he knew the existence of Jesus. This is what's keeping the majority of us in Christianity today. Awon werey self-called pastor yen."

@amakamompreneur:

"Experience Jesus for yourself and then, you won't be tossed around. Thanks for sharing that."

@daddyfreeze:

"Hmm, Bro, good one."

@temiid1:

"Omo, we're on the same table here."

@larrybabe91:

"Hmmmm! That bills gangan, it's well."

@ceeycomedytv1:

"Where is my cup of tea and cookie?"

@iamcoach_sam:

"This is deep!"

Source: Legit.ng