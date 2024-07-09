Popular Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin buzzed the internet as he publicly spoke about his first Lilian Esoro

The media expert, during an interactive session with his fans and followers, narrated what he felt for the mother of his son

The music executive further spoke on plans of plans again after an inquisitive netizen asked

Popular Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin has expressed his sentiments for his ex-wife and son's mother, Lilian Esoro.

In an Instagram Q&A session, he stated that he still loves Lilian, with whom he has a child.

Ubi Franklin talked about his feelings for Lilian Esoro.

Source: Instagram

The netizen wrote, "Are you still in love with your son's mom, the most beautiful Lillian?".

Ubi replied, "We have a son together, and love will always live there".

Another fan asked if he had any plans to remarry, and he responded absolutely.

See the post below:

Ubi Franklin speaks about Lilian Esoro and remarrying.

Source: Instagram

In a previous report, Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro was ready to spill the tea on her heartbreak, pain and fears over the years.

Fans, who are anticipating the big reveal, hoped that she will open up about her failed marriage with Ubi Franklin.

Lilian and Ubi have a son together, and for all the time the talent manager has been in the news because of baby mamas, the actress remained scandal free.

Also, the talent manager on social media addressed claims that his marriage crashed due to infidelity on his part.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Ubi started by saying that he is tired of the accusations and he might just tell his story one day.

He continued by saying that the matter is not anyone's business and his son does not need the drama. The music executive further said that revealing the truth will only entertain people and his son comes first before any other person.

Ubi Franklin woos American singer Chloe Bailey

In a short tweet via her Twitter handle, Bailey cried out that she was tired of men, a statement that stirred mixed reactions on the platform.

Reacting to the tweet by the American singer, Ubi said she was yet to meet a man like him as he included a love emoji in his response.

Aside from Ubi, the likes of Daniel Regha also reacted to Bailey's tweet as he advised her to check herself instead of blaming men.

