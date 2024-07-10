Radiogad has called out his friend Yul Edochie and given some advice to him for getting married to a second wife

The actor had announced that he had welcomed a son with an actress and called her his second wife

In the video, Radiogad said that Edochie's career was drowning because of his second wife, he warned him to make peace with his first wife

Media personality and actor, Destiny Ezeyin, popularly known as Radiogad, had denounced his friendship with Yul Edochie for taking a second wife.

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had announced that he had welcomed a son with his colleague, Judy Austin, as he also announced that he was taking her as a second wife.

In the video made by the radio personality, he claimed that things have been turning south for Edochie since he took Austin as a second wife.

Radiogad calls out Yul Edochie over Judy Austin. Photo credit@yuledochie/@mayyuledochie/@radiogad

Source: Instagram

He also noted that Austin does not belong to the Edochies because she was not accepted by Yul's father, Pete Edochie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Radiogad advises Yul Edochie

Offering his two cents to the actor, the radio personality, who exposed VDM said that Yul should put aside his pride and return to May, his first wife.

According to him, Yul was doing well when he was with May but now, he has allegedly turned to a vegetable.

Radiogad praises May

Radiogad mentioned that he called Yul to advise him when he took Judy Austin as a second wife, but he failed to listen to him.

He praised May for putting more effort in making money and taking care of her children.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video made by the radio personality

Netizens reacted to what Radiogad said about Yul Edochie. Here are some of the comments below:

@realofficialyemi:

"Career that is already over."

@juzzzymia:

"Wetin queen May wan still use am do."

@mugaririnyasha:

"Yul must stay with judi period Queen may is winning we dont want to be distracted."

@megpurity:

"Take or leave it, he said the truth. Nobody wants to associate with Yul anymore."

@uche_licious:

"But honestly....I don't watch yuls movies anymore, no more intrest."

@temitire:

"Leave Yul alone, he his happy in his insanity."

@nnabuikelilian:

"On behalf of Maynation we no want Yul again .make judy keep am."

@seiefa_john:

"Yul career don die since na May we dey focus on."

@aijay_moore:

"Strange women always come to d€stroy, I don’t feel sorry for him. Let the men who want to learn be taught."

Lawyer speaks about Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's lawyer had opened up about their messy divorce after Judy Austin made a video about the estranged couple.

The lawyer had earlier said that Yul was a dead-beat father as he had abandoned their children claiming May earns more than him.

In the video he made, he issued some threats as he claimed that Yul was violent towards May as she had to seek for protection.

Source: Legit.ng